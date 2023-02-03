Read full article on original website
gousfbulls.com
Women's Golf Sets Another Program Record; Stands Third After First Day of FAU Paradise Invitational
Location: Boca Raton, Fla. Course: Osprey Point Golf Club (Par 72/6,204 Yards) Follow: Live Scoring via Golfstat | Twitter @USFWGolf. TAMPA, FLA., February 6, 2023 – The USF women's golf team opened their spring season in strong fashion as three Bulls in the top 15 of the individual standings and an 18-hole program record propelled USF to a third-place standing with one round remaining at the FAU Paradise Invitational.
Who will be Hurricanes’ new defensive coordinator? Here are nine candidates to consider
Mario Cristobal has an opportunity to reset his coaching staff this offseason. After a disappointing 5-7 season in the first year of his tenure, Cristobal has to replace both of his coordinators. Less than two weeks after Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele left Miami to become the defensive coordinator at Alabama. Here are some options ...
By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners
Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
gousfbulls.com
USF Men’s Tennis Leaves Tennessee with a Pair of Losses
South Florida (4-6), MTSU (2-2) Friday, Feb. 4, 2023 | 6 p.m. ET. Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Feb. 4, 2023) – The USF men's tennis team dropped their second match in Murfreesboro on Saturday night against Memphis, 6-1. The Bulls were unable to claim the doubles point. In the singles, No....
tourcounsel.com
CocoWalk | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
CocoWalk is an open-air shopping mall in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami, Florida, in the United States. The CocoWalk mall opened in 1990. It started as a popular local venue and lost its edge over the years.
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
tourcounsel.com
Coral Square | Shopping mall in Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Square, often referred to as Coral Square Mall, is a regional enclosed shopping mall located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in Coral Springs, Florida, on the northeast corner of Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive; it opened in 1984. Originally developed by Eddie Debartolo of DeBartolo Realty, it is currently managed by Simon Property Group, which owns 97.2%, having fallen to Simon following the 1996 merger of Simon and DeBartolo Realty into Simon DeBartolo Group.
Palm Beach Gardens girls win district title, escape late charge from Palm Beach Lakes
FORT PIERCE — A nail-biting 47-45 victory over Palm Beach Lakes saw Palm Beach Gardens become the champs of Class 7A-District 7. Win or lose, it was going to...
“Why Would I Need Pants On?” (Woman Strides Through Miami Airport)
If you’re flying to a warm-weather destination, is it okay to get in the mood by wearing a bathing suit on the flight? One woman certainly thought it was just fine to stride through Miami International Airport without pants on. Woman Walks Through Miami Airport Without Pants On. A...
beckersasc.com
Florida ophthalmologist buys medical office building for $8.9M
Ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, has purchased Sample Executive Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $8.9 million, The Real Deal reported Feb. 3. An entity owned by Dr. Gupta secured a $6.2 million mortgage for the facility. The building is 54,500 square feet and four stories. It was previously owned by...
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
Bay News 9
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday, U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust over 20 mph at times, which will make...
cw34.com
Winning numbers drawn for $704M Powerball prize
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Another huge lottery jackpot will be on the line Saturday night for players willing to put up $2 against daunting odds of actually winning the top prize. The estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot is the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history and the...
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
cbs12.com
Lanes reopened on I-95 South following major crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash had lanes blocked on I-95 South this morning. Around 10:45 a.m., Florida 511 reported that a crash happened just past Exit 68 (US-98 and Southern Boulevard). All lanes are reopen.
hotelnewsresource.com
500 Room Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 14-story hotel with 508 rooms in Miami, Florida. With a prime waterfront setting within the Blue Lagoon business park, the hotel is located just south of Miami International Airport (MIA). This is the company’s second hotel in the Miami airport submarket following the acquisition of the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East in December of 2022 and its tenth hotel in Florida.
Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited
MIAMI - Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
Two Florida Cities Ranked Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter pinpointed the country's trashiest cities right after the holiday season.
I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, This Time Tuesday
Diverging Diamond Road Work Continues. Express Lane, Highway Expansion Means Slow Go For Now. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The opening of the Diverging Diamond did little to stop I-95 closures in and around Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Transporation says two major […]
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous Restaurant
The crabs weren’t part of their early success. It didn’t occur to them that the local crustacean was even edible until 1921 when James Allison built an aquarium at the foot of the bay and Fifth Street.
