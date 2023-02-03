ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obit: Iva “Jean” Irwin

Iva “Jean” Irwin passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas after a long and blessed life. A private family burial will be at Memory Gardens on Monday, February 13, 2023. Her casket will make one final trip past Irwin Greenhouses on her way to interment....
PETA makes stop in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A national campaign funded by PETA People for ethical treatment of animals is using a truck featuring images of real chickens crammed into crates on their way to a slaughter house. The campaign “Hell on Wheels” aims to educate people about what the organization feels is animal abuse as it strives for total animal liberation.
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford. According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median. The driver overcorrected...
Pet of the Week: Angie

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Pet of the Week for February 3, 2023 is Angie. The Huskie/Shephard mix is five to six months old. Angie was brought to the shelter in November. She and her sister, Peggie, are both available for adoption. If you're interested in adopting Angie, Peggie...
America's favorite books, according to survey of 76,000 Americans

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Typically an ice-breaker question--'what is your favorite book?'--it has gained new, quantifiable data thanks to the non-commercial research organization, WordsRated. According to their website, the "research team takes a data-based look at books, literature and the publishing industry." The data shows that America's favorite books...
Chilly weather this week after a warm Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A final day of well above average temperatures is on order for Monday. Highs will make it into the 60s and 70s across the panhandles this afternoon with breezy winds leading to spotty fire concerns. A cold front will crash south late tonight leaving the High Plains in it's wake tomorrow which will set up for a chilly Tuesday.
