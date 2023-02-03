Read full article on original website
canyonnews.com
Obit: Iva “Jean” Irwin
Iva “Jean” Irwin passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, in Amarillo, Texas after a long and blessed life. A private family burial will be at Memory Gardens on Monday, February 13, 2023. Her casket will make one final trip past Irwin Greenhouses on her way to interment....
abc7amarillo.com
PETA makes stop in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A national campaign funded by PETA People for ethical treatment of animals is using a truck featuring images of real chickens crammed into crates on their way to a slaughter house. The campaign “Hell on Wheels” aims to educate people about what the organization feels is animal abuse as it strives for total animal liberation.
KFDA
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to the non-profit, ‘Homeless Heroes’. The land is on Willow Creek between Vinewood St. and the Potter County Fire Station 5. The plan is to build a tiny home village...
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
Another Great Place to Eat Opening in Town Square Village
The one great thing about Amarillo is there is always a great place to eat. You could eat somewhere different for every meal in a month and still not experience all the great cuisine in Amarillo. Town Square Village is an area built in Amarillo that brought an urban landscape...
KFDA
New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - No matter what your drink of choice is, these three businesses are sure to have something you’ll like. Construction has started for the 7th Dutch Bros. in Amarillo, located at 45th and Bell. “No matter how much, whether it’s coffee drinks are in an area,...
abc7amarillo.com
Canyon teen shatters record sale price for Grand Champion Steer at Fort Worth Stock Show
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 15-year-old girl from Canyon won Grand Champion at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Sadie Wampler and her steer, Snoop Dog, beat nearly 1,500 competitors. Snoop Dog, a Heavyweight European Cross, then sold for a record $440,000. The previous record, set last year,...
KFDA
TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford. According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median. The driver overcorrected...
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
abc7amarillo.com
Pet of the Week: Angie
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Pet of the Week for February 3, 2023 is Angie. The Huskie/Shephard mix is five to six months old. Angie was brought to the shelter in November. She and her sister, Peggie, are both available for adoption. If you're interested in adopting Angie, Peggie...
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Brother With Broom In Borger
Okay so if you've had siblings around you, it's almost guaranteed that you've had a disagreement with them that has turned physical at some point. Of course, that was when we were toddlers and not full-grown adults. As we grow older into our teenage and adult years, hopefully, we have...
KFDA
Police identify homicide suspect after woman shot dead over the weekend in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department identified a homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead at a hotel over the weekend. 29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf was arrested for the murder of 31-year-old Kendra Vela that happened on Sunday. Vela was found dead with gunshot wounds in a hotel...
KFDA
Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Court papers filed this week will allow prosecutors to combine five drunk driving manslaughter cases and ask for harsher punishments. State District Judge Douglas Woodburn granted the motions in the case of Larry Rolen who prosecutors say killed five family members in a wreck two years ago.
abc7amarillo.com
America's favorite books, according to survey of 76,000 Americans
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Typically an ice-breaker question--'what is your favorite book?'--it has gained new, quantifiable data thanks to the non-commercial research organization, WordsRated. According to their website, the "research team takes a data-based look at books, literature and the publishing industry." The data shows that America's favorite books...
abc7amarillo.com
Woman shot to death in hotel room on I-40, suspect arrested at another hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman was shot to death Sunday morning in a hotel room on I-40. The suspect was arrested Sunday night at another hotel across the interstate. Around 7:30 a.m., Amarillo police responded to WoodSpring Suites, located at 4601 East I-40 ,for a possible homicide. Officers...
abc7amarillo.com
Chilly weather this week after a warm Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A final day of well above average temperatures is on order for Monday. Highs will make it into the 60s and 70s across the panhandles this afternoon with breezy winds leading to spotty fire concerns. A cold front will crash south late tonight leaving the High Plains in it's wake tomorrow which will set up for a chilly Tuesday.
