Portland, OR

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Feb 3-5, 2023

By Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Julianne Bell, Lindsay Costello
 4 days ago
hereisoregon.com

9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious

Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Broadway in Portland Has Announced Its 2023-24 Season

We’re only about halfway through Broadway in Portland’s 2022-23 season, but the 2023-24 lineup of plays at the Keller Auditorium is already set, with a show kicking off just two months after the latest series wraps up. While 2022 began with a touching production of To Kill a...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

White Eagle Saloon Serves up Pints w/ Live Tunes in North Portland | One of the City’s Oldest Haunts, Daily Happy Hour

Where pints are served up with live tunes regularly. Famous (infamous ?) for its live music tradition and unlikely truths of record-breaking tequila consumption, ladies of the evening, Shanghai tunnels and paranormal residents, the legendary White Eagle Café, Saloon & Rock ‘n’ Roll Hotel makes for memorable lunches or after-work gatherings with coworkers and friends. Enjoy a pint on the outdoor deck and beer garden or head indoors where dinner and a show are served up regularly at this Portland legend — one of the city’s oldest haunts.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland

This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments

Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
hereisoregon.com

Portland restaurants new (and old) mount a brunch revival

During the pandemic’s earliest days, Portland brunch standbys — Arleta Library Cafe, Helser’s, Trinket — were among the first restaurants to fall. Many had dining rooms too cozy to accommodate social distancing, and as their owners quickly learned, eggs don’t travel well in takeout boxes.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

PDX Moon Market

Find unique gifts just in time for Valentine’s Day at the PDX Moon Market. The market blends local artisans and makers and food and cocktail vendors with fun activities and a welcoming environment. Here are the details about the upcoming event. Additional markets taking place this weekend are Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland city workers celebrate tentative agreement, end of strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - What was intended to be another rally for Portland city workers on strike turned into a celebration Sunday as the union and city came to a tentative agreement. Starting Thursday, city workers have been striking for better pay. Will Tucker, a Portland Wastewater employee, said over...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Revisit The Glory Days At This 50s Themed Diner In Oregon

There’s almost nothing I love more than eating at a vintage diner. The delicious aroma of fresh-brewed coffee, sweet sounds of oldies music in my ears, the feeling of my legs sliding into the vinyl booth, and all the nostalgia of times gone by. Can you feel it? Almost makes you wish for a time machine to transport you back to the 1950s, doesn’t it? Well, this coastal Oregon restaurant may be just the ticket.
TILLAMOOK, OR
Channel 6000

Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

New Multnomah Co. program aims to move unhoused into apartments

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new Multnomah County program aims to move hundreds of people living in tents into apartments. Housing Multnomah Now is modeled after a similar program in Seattle. It’ll use $14 million over a 12-month period to target a specific area, starting with the central city. That will include downtown Portland, Old Town and portions of the central east side.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

