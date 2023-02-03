The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Feb 3-5, 2023

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
hereisoregon.com
9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious
Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
KGW
Portland coffee shop sells $150 cup of coffee
Proud Mary Cafe in northeast Portland is selling a $150 cup of coffee. The cafe will only sell 22 cups at its Portland and Austin locations combined.
WWEEK
Broadway in Portland Has Announced Its 2023-24 Season
We’re only about halfway through Broadway in Portland’s 2022-23 season, but the 2023-24 lineup of plays at the Keller Auditorium is already set, with a show kicking off just two months after the latest series wraps up. While 2022 began with a touching production of To Kill a...
pdxpipeline.com
White Eagle Saloon Serves up Pints w/ Live Tunes in North Portland | One of the City’s Oldest Haunts, Daily Happy Hour
Where pints are served up with live tunes regularly. Famous (infamous ?) for its live music tradition and unlikely truths of record-breaking tequila consumption, ladies of the evening, Shanghai tunnels and paranormal residents, the legendary White Eagle Café, Saloon & Rock ‘n’ Roll Hotel makes for memorable lunches or after-work gatherings with coworkers and friends. Enjoy a pint on the outdoor deck and beer garden or head indoors where dinner and a show are served up regularly at this Portland legend — one of the city’s oldest haunts.
WWEEK
People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland
This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
Portland readies for Louisiana-style Mardi Gras Ball, parade
For those looking for an "authentic" Mardi Gras party in the Pacific Northwest, the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus is hosting its annual Mardi Gras Ball in Portland on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Kohr Explores: Valentine’s Day on a budget at Goodwill Boutique
Valentine's Day is next week, but getting nice clothes and gifts for the holiday of love doesn't have to be a wallet-draining endeavor.
opb.org
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
Kid-friendly activities in Portland, OR
We’re highlighting the best kid-friendly activities that Portand, OR has to offer — complete with art classes, animal encounters, and outdoor fun.
hereisoregon.com
Portland restaurants new (and old) mount a brunch revival
During the pandemic’s earliest days, Portland brunch standbys — Arleta Library Cafe, Helser’s, Trinket — were among the first restaurants to fall. Many had dining rooms too cozy to accommodate social distancing, and as their owners quickly learned, eggs don’t travel well in takeout boxes.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
PDX Moon Market
Find unique gifts just in time for Valentine’s Day at the PDX Moon Market. The market blends local artisans and makers and food and cocktail vendors with fun activities and a welcoming environment. Here are the details about the upcoming event. Additional markets taking place this weekend are Portland...
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Newbie’s Night | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
New to Club Privata or the lifestyle? Always wanted to check out the Club but hesitated? Newbie’s Night is the perfect and most affordable way to see the venue and get connected. There is no membership required for Newbie’s Night but dress code is strictly enforced. Couples $70.
Police: Suspects crash into, steal from Fat Tire Farm in Portland
Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly stole from Fat Tire Farm after backing a van into and damaging the Portland bicycle shop early Monday morning.
kptv.com
Portland city workers celebrate tentative agreement, end of strike
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - What was intended to be another rally for Portland city workers on strike turned into a celebration Sunday as the union and city came to a tentative agreement. Starting Thursday, city workers have been striking for better pay. Will Tucker, a Portland Wastewater employee, said over...
thatoregonlife.com
Revisit The Glory Days At This 50s Themed Diner In Oregon
There’s almost nothing I love more than eating at a vintage diner. The delicious aroma of fresh-brewed coffee, sweet sounds of oldies music in my ears, the feeling of my legs sliding into the vinyl booth, and all the nostalgia of times gone by. Can you feel it? Almost makes you wish for a time machine to transport you back to the 1950s, doesn’t it? Well, this coastal Oregon restaurant may be just the ticket.
Portland area preschool taxes and predatory tactics: Steve Duin column
Nate Gelbard has been living in Multnomah County since 2001, most recently in Arbor Lodge. He has an uncomplicated, uncompromising approach to paying taxes. “I pay my property taxes every year because they send me a bill,” says Gelbard, who just left Oracle – where he spent eight years providing cloud security – to work for a tech firm based in Holland.
Oregon’s cannabis industry at its weakest since 2016: OLCC report
According to OLCC, market demand was 63% of supply in 2022, compared to 52% of supply in 2021.
Channel 6000
Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
Man shot in broad daylight in SW Portland, rushed to hospital
A man was brought to a hospital after being shot in Southwest Portland on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
kptv.com
New Multnomah Co. program aims to move unhoused into apartments
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new Multnomah County program aims to move hundreds of people living in tents into apartments. Housing Multnomah Now is modeled after a similar program in Seattle. It’ll use $14 million over a 12-month period to target a specific area, starting with the central city. That will include downtown Portland, Old Town and portions of the central east side.
Comments / 0