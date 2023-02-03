ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited. On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary... The post Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Iowa Football’s 2024 Class Ranked Among The Nation’s Best

Has the lackluster Iowa offense and uncertainty at the offensive coordinator position put a damper on football recruiting? According to experts, the answer is a resounding 'NO'!. While Iowa's most high-profile 2023 recruit Kadyn Proctor changed his mind, the recruiting class of 2024 is looking great! In fact, Hawkeyes Wire...
Orange Krush’s attempt at trickery adds fire to Iowa rivalry

Yeah, yeah, you’ve probably heard about this story a million times over the past few days. The thing is, it just keeps getting more and more interesting. So let’s start from the beginning, shall we? Don’t worry, this won’t take long. Everything you need to know about the events that transpired up until Saturday’s heavily anticipated game against Iowa is right here.
Iowa Basketball: Tony Perkins got 'cookin' against red-hot Illini

A rocking Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon was thanks in large part to junior guard Tony Perkins. The Indianapolis native put the Hawkeyes on his back as he exploded for a career-high 32 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 15-of-16 from the free throw line. Perkins had never scored more than 23 points in a college game, but had 25 alone in the second half.
Sieren Receives Awards at Iowa Auctioneers Convention

On January 28th, at the Iowa Auctioneers Annual Convention in Des Moines, Riley Sieren took home two awards during the annual banquet. Sieren Auction Sales, located in Washington, was given first place in the Agriculture/Equipment Advertising Contest and first place in the Real Estate Advertising Contest. The contest is held amongst all Auction Companies throughout Iowa. Sieren Auction Sales is a full-service auction company serving all of Iowa. They offer Live and Online Only Auctions specializing in Farmland, Equipment, Retirement, and Estate Auctions.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County

At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
Mountain Lion Shot, Killed In Eastern Iowa

(Swisher, IA) -- A mountain lion has been shot and killed by hunters near Swisher in Eastern Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources says the female cat weighed 116 pounds and had been spotted on trail cameras several times. There have been more than 2,000 mountain lion sightings reported in Iowa in the past 20 years.
This European Restaurant In Iowa Offers A Dining Experience Like No Other

Dining at Cappella Magna is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. Based in Waterloo, Iowa, this unique restaurant specializes in dishes from all over Europe. Along with being the place to go for a memorable six-course menu, make sure to look up when you sit down to dine so you can marvel at the spray-painted replica of the Sistine Chapel ceiling that’s in Vatican City. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn more about this dining experience like no other in Iowa.
Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors

(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
Stock Up On Amish Goodies At Plainview Country Store, Then Enjoy The Iowa Countryside Along Amish Boulevard

Have you ever explored Iowa’s Amish country? Many people don’t even know the Hawkeye State has an Amish community, and it’s much smaller than other states’ – but that doesn’t mean it’s not full of its own special joys. Located in a rural area of northeastern Iowa, you’ll find Amish Boulevard – a quiet country road filled with beautiful scenery and small Amish businesses specializing in delicious goods and hand-made supplies. Before you take this drive, you’ll definitely want to stock up on snacks, and the good news is you’ll have no shortage of places to sample delicious Amish goods. From there, it’s a peaceful drive until the sun sets over Amish Country, and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a simpler world where the old ways still reign supreme.
Cedar Rapids restaurant owner to open new restaurant in Shellsburg

Waterloo Police arrested a man they say shot his girlfriend during an argument. NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about how a holiday celebrating love can lead to breakups instead. Democratic National Committee to vote on presidential nominating calendar. Updated: 6 hours...
One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver

COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Saturday evening crash sent one person to the hospital in western Linn County, according to officials. At around 7:17 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash involving a single vehicle near the corner of Covington Road and Ross Road. Deputies believe that the driver of the vehicle looked at their phone, distracting them and causing them to miss a curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch, ramping over Ross Road and landing in another ditch.
Police: One person dead in two-vehicle crash

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials say a motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, between a motorcycle and another vehicle. The intersection at 17th Street and River Drive was closed for an extended time as traffic investigators work the scene, but is now back open according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
MOLINE, IL
