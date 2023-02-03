Read full article on original website
Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited. On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary... The post Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball 2023 commit Olivia Lombardi stays in-state, emphasizes trust under Jim Barnes’ staff.
Iowa volleyball 2023 commit Olivia Lombardi knew from the first day she visited Iowa City that it was going to be hard to turn down the Hawkeyes. The libero committed to Iowa in July 2021 under former Hawkeye head coach Vicki Brown, who was later fired in November. But the...
Iowa Football’s 2024 Class Ranked Among The Nation’s Best
Has the lackluster Iowa offense and uncertainty at the offensive coordinator position put a damper on football recruiting? According to experts, the answer is a resounding 'NO'!. While Iowa's most high-profile 2023 recruit Kadyn Proctor changed his mind, the recruiting class of 2024 is looking great! In fact, Hawkeyes Wire...
thechampaignroom.com
Orange Krush’s attempt at trickery adds fire to Iowa rivalry
Yeah, yeah, you’ve probably heard about this story a million times over the past few days. The thing is, it just keeps getting more and more interesting. So let’s start from the beginning, shall we? Don’t worry, this won’t take long. Everything you need to know about the events that transpired up until Saturday’s heavily anticipated game against Iowa is right here.
Iowa Basketball: Tony Perkins got 'cookin' against red-hot Illini
A rocking Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon was thanks in large part to junior guard Tony Perkins. The Indianapolis native put the Hawkeyes on his back as he exploded for a career-high 32 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 15-of-16 from the free throw line. Perkins had never scored more than 23 points in a college game, but had 25 alone in the second half.
kciiradio.com
Sieren Receives Awards at Iowa Auctioneers Convention
On January 28th, at the Iowa Auctioneers Annual Convention in Des Moines, Riley Sieren took home two awards during the annual banquet. Sieren Auction Sales, located in Washington, was given first place in the Agriculture/Equipment Advertising Contest and first place in the Real Estate Advertising Contest. The contest is held amongst all Auction Companies throughout Iowa. Sieren Auction Sales is a full-service auction company serving all of Iowa. They offer Live and Online Only Auctions specializing in Farmland, Equipment, Retirement, and Estate Auctions.
Dairy among Iowa rural projects receiving federal funding
There are half as many American dairy farms today as there were 20 years ago and the ones that survive are trying something new.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
iheart.com
Mountain Lion Shot, Killed In Eastern Iowa
(Swisher, IA) -- A mountain lion has been shot and killed by hunters near Swisher in Eastern Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources says the female cat weighed 116 pounds and had been spotted on trail cameras several times. There have been more than 2,000 mountain lion sightings reported in Iowa in the past 20 years.
OnlyInYourState
This European Restaurant In Iowa Offers A Dining Experience Like No Other
Dining at Cappella Magna is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. Based in Waterloo, Iowa, this unique restaurant specializes in dishes from all over Europe. Along with being the place to go for a memorable six-course menu, make sure to look up when you sit down to dine so you can marvel at the spray-painted replica of the Sistine Chapel ceiling that’s in Vatican City. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn more about this dining experience like no other in Iowa.
A Popular Bakery Will Open Their Second Cedar Rapids Location Soon
Great Harvest Bread Company is finally ready to open their new bakery cafe! The second Cedar Rapids location for the business is at 3998 Westdale Pkwy SW, right next to the Tru Hilton Hotel. The grand opening for Great Harvest Cafe will be Tuesday, February 7th, with an official ribbon...
iheart.com
Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors
(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
OnlyInYourState
Stock Up On Amish Goodies At Plainview Country Store, Then Enjoy The Iowa Countryside Along Amish Boulevard
Have you ever explored Iowa’s Amish country? Many people don’t even know the Hawkeye State has an Amish community, and it’s much smaller than other states’ – but that doesn’t mean it’s not full of its own special joys. Located in a rural area of northeastern Iowa, you’ll find Amish Boulevard – a quiet country road filled with beautiful scenery and small Amish businesses specializing in delicious goods and hand-made supplies. Before you take this drive, you’ll definitely want to stock up on snacks, and the good news is you’ll have no shortage of places to sample delicious Amish goods. From there, it’s a peaceful drive until the sun sets over Amish Country, and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a simpler world where the old ways still reign supreme.
A New Pizza Restaurant Will Open This Week in Cedar Rapids
Last spring, signs went up for a new restaurant over at 319 7th St SE in Cedar Rapids. That new restaurant is called Tipsy Tomato, and we're happy to report that it is FINALLY ready to open its doors!. Tipsy Tomato is a new pizza restaurant owned by Epic Catering....
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids restaurant owner to open new restaurant in Shellsburg
Waterloo Police arrested a man they say shot his girlfriend during an argument. NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about how a holiday celebrating love can lead to breakups instead. Democratic National Committee to vote on presidential nominating calendar. Updated: 6 hours...
KCRG.com
One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver
COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Saturday evening crash sent one person to the hospital in western Linn County, according to officials. At around 7:17 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash involving a single vehicle near the corner of Covington Road and Ross Road. Deputies believe that the driver of the vehicle looked at their phone, distracting them and causing them to miss a curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch, ramping over Ross Road and landing in another ditch.
KWQC
Police: One person dead in two-vehicle crash
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials say a motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, between a motorcycle and another vehicle. The intersection at 17th Street and River Drive was closed for an extended time as traffic investigators work the scene, but is now back open according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
