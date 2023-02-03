Have you ever explored Iowa’s Amish country? Many people don’t even know the Hawkeye State has an Amish community, and it’s much smaller than other states’ – but that doesn’t mean it’s not full of its own special joys. Located in a rural area of northeastern Iowa, you’ll find Amish Boulevard – a quiet country road filled with beautiful scenery and small Amish businesses specializing in delicious goods and hand-made supplies. Before you take this drive, you’ll definitely want to stock up on snacks, and the good news is you’ll have no shortage of places to sample delicious Amish goods. From there, it’s a peaceful drive until the sun sets over Amish Country, and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a simpler world where the old ways still reign supreme.

HAZLETON, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO