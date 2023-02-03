ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s big role in Dallas’ Kyrie Irving Nets trade

The basketball universe got absolutely stunned on Sunday when the Brooklyn Nets finally pulled the trigger on their divorce with point guard Kyrie Irving by sending him to the Dallas Mavericks via blockbuster trade. With Irving in the fold, the biggest question at the moment for the Mavs is whether he could co-exist with another ball-dominant figure in the form of no other than Luka Doncic.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The Kyrie Irving trade package Nets rejected from Clippers, revealed

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick. This is the haul the Brooklyn Nets received from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Kyrie Irving. The Mavs also included Markieff Morris as part of the blockbuster trade, as the veteran heads over to the Mavs as part of the exchange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideHook

Kyrie Irving Is Heading to Dallas In Nets-Mavericks Trade

In the end, Kyrie Irving won’t be heading to the Lakers — but he is on his way out of Brooklyn. On Sunday afternoon, countless media outlets reported that the former Brooklyn Nets player would be traded to the Dallas Mavericks — ending a situation where neither team nor player was happy, and where Irving was drawing more attention for his comments off the court than his performance on it.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving trade: Mavericks land Nets All-Star for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, first-round pick

The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, as confirmed by Bill Reiter of CBS Sports. In exchange, the Nets will receive Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks. Irving, an All-Star starter, requested a trade on Feb. 3 after talks on a possible contract extension with the Nets broke down. He will now join his fourth team in seven seasons.
DALLAS, TX
sportszion.com

Clippers HC Tyronn Lue responds to Nets guard Kyrie Irving trade request

The Los Angeles Clippers are actively engaging Brooklyn in trade talks for Kyrie Irving, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Irving requested a trade from the Nets on Friday, prompting the team to begin conversations with a number of teams to find the best fit for their All–Star point guard.
BROOKLYN, NY
rolling out

Kyrie Irving has been traded from the Nets

Kyrie Irving, one of the most magnificent offensive talents the NBA has ever seen, has been traded from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Irving, 30, has been a double-edged sword in that he is also one of the most obstinate and mercurial players of this generation which often eclipses his virtuoso on-court performances. Therefore, when Irving demanded a trade this past week from the Nets, the team who is exasperated with Irving, happily obliged their pugnacious point guard.
DALLAS, TX

