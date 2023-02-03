(Clarinda) -- One of Page County's largest budgets is expected to see some shifts in funding for the upcoming fiscal year. During a budget session recently, the Page County Board of Supervisors met with County Engineer J.D. King to review the county's portion of the secondary roads budget proposal for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1st. King tells KMA News that on the surface, the budget would jump nearly 13% from the current fiscal year to the next, from $4.8 million to $5.5 million. That increase also factors in a 3.85% increase in pay for employees. However, King adds that the more considerable increase is due to $300,000 in new equipment funds being transferred from the current fiscal year to fiscal '24.

