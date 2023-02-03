Read full article on original website
Page County board reviews secondary roads FY 2024 budget
(Clarinda) -- One of Page County's largest budgets is expected to see some shifts in funding for the upcoming fiscal year. During a budget session recently, the Page County Board of Supervisors met with County Engineer J.D. King to review the county's portion of the secondary roads budget proposal for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1st. King tells KMA News that on the surface, the budget would jump nearly 13% from the current fiscal year to the next, from $4.8 million to $5.5 million. That increase also factors in a 3.85% increase in pay for employees. However, King adds that the more considerable increase is due to $300,000 in new equipment funds being transferred from the current fiscal year to fiscal '24.
Iowa House, Education, and Appropriation Committee, Passes SSA Bill Recommendation
(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 State Representative Ray Sorensen says the Education and Appropriations Committee passed a three-percent increase for State Supplemental Assistance and should be voting on it this week. The Republican Representative from Greenfield says this number must be agreed upon with the Senator and the Governor, who...
Taylor County assessor clerk terminated
(Bedford) -- A Taylor County employee was terminated early last month. According to a disciplinary form provided to KMA News by the Taylor County Auditor's Office, Bethany Murphy was terminated as assessor clerk on January 13th. According to the document, Murphy was fired for multiple violations including conduct, work quantity and output, dishonesty, and performance.
Mills County implements county-wide open burn ban
(Glenwood) -- Mills County emergency management officials are hoping to curb further outbreaks of grass and brush fires in the county. That's why the county Emergency Management Agency implemented a burn ban that went into effect at 4 a.m. this (Monday) morning. The ban prohibits open burning throughout the county, including within all city limits. Mills County EMA Director Gabe Barney tells KMA News the decision comes after speaking with the various fire chiefs throughout the county, who reported 15 grass fires throughout the county in the past week.
Mills County plans EOC renovation
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials want a fully-functioning emergency facility the next time a major disaster hits. Recently, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved plans for renovation of the county's Emergency Operations Center. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Gabe Barney tells KMA News the renovation is designed to expand the facility for calamities such as those experienced in the county over the past few years.
Council Bluffs city council takes actions on vacant properties
The Nebraska Department of Corrections is seeking the public's help in locating a missing inmate in Lincoln. The City of Council Bluffs has launched a program to help register vacant properties. Millions in funding coming to improve North 24th St. corridor. Updated: 2 hours ago. Millions in funding is coming...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brent William Michael, of Malvern, on Friday for Driving While Barred and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $2,000. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 26-year-old Summer Brooke French, of Red Oak, on Friday on a warrant for...
Single Rollover Accident in Eastern Pottawattamie County
(Pottawattamie County) The Griswold Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on 490th and Highway 92 in eastern Pottawattamie County. Injuries are unknown at this time. Life Net has been placed on standby. No other details have been released at this time.
Clarinda Lied Center Video 2/5/23
(Clarinda) -- Today's KMA Winter Fitness Tour stops by the Clarinda Lied Recreation Center--where there's plenty of things happening by land or by sea.
2 suspects face charges in Mills County following Friday arrests
(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities report a pair of Friday afternoon arrests. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Brent William Michael of Malvern was arrested shortly before 12:50 p.m. for driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say the arrest occurred on Locust Street. Michael was...
Glenwood man booked on multiple charges
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces multiple charges following his arrest over the weekend. The Glenwood Police Department says 26-year-old Kameron Myers was arrested Saturday for eluding, driving under suspension, and neglect or abandoment of a dependent person. Myers was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $10,300...
Deloris Claussen, 77 of Elk Horn, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Deloris Claussen Family, they will be designated to many of her favorite local organizations and charities and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA www.schmidtfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Cemetery:Layton Township Cemetery...
Big Changes Coming to Anita Supply Center
(Sponsored) There are BIG CHANGES COMING SOON to Anita Supply Center. Excuse our mess as we rearrange the store to better serve you! We will still be open and able to help with all of your Valspar paint, key making, screen repair, remodel projects, lumber, doors, windows, shingles, decking and much more! Our new layout will make it easier to find what you need, and our knowledgeable staff will be on hand to answer any questions and offer expert advice.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrest Man on Warrant
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rex Sebeniecher on an active Montgomery County warrant Thursday in Stanton. Deputies transported Sebeniecher to the Montgomery County Jail on two counts of Assault. Authorities held him on a $300 cash bond.
Sylvia McAllister, 98 of Shenandoah, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Tuesday, 2-7-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested two people on separate incidents on Tuesday. Officers arrested 35-year-old Nicole Spracklin of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant for violating a no-conduct order. Authorities held her without bond pending her appearance before a Magistrate Judge. Glenwood Police arrested 55-year-old Brenda Lang of Glenwood...
Essex home damaged in weekend house fire
(Essex) -- Fire crews battled a large house fire in Essex Sunday afternoon. That's according to Essex Fire Chief Todd Franks, who tells KMA News his fire department was dispatched shortly after 3:55 p.m. to 602 North Avenue in Essex. Franks says a report came in from the Shenandoah Police Department of heavy smoke from the property's residential structure.
Chinese spy balloon over Nebraska City?
NEBRASKA CITY - Amy Mincer saw a report of a Chinese spy balloon on the news Thursday night and was surprised this morning when she saw a slow-moving glow south of Nebraska City as she crossed the Missouri River bridge. Mincer: “It was a bright light hanging in the sky....
Terry "Kim" Bebout, 68 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Monday, 2-13-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Ally K. Cooper, 47, of Creston, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery, Creston, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
