Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Delta Queen Steamboat Said to Be Haunted by Former Lady CaptainZoe DixonDelta, LA
This 137 Years Old Landmark Hotel In New Orleans is One Of The Oldest Family-Owned And Operated Hotels In The U.SMadocNew Orleans, LA
Bananas Foster For a Change of Pace DessertJames Patrick
New Orleans Saints Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomers
What is the maximum length of a Conex box?ShaunMurfeeyNew Orleans, LA
Related
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 4, 2023
It should be a fun, intense atmosphere in the Smoothie King on Saturday, for a unique 5 p.m. Central tip-off against the Los Angeles Lakers (25-28). The Western Conference matchup was moved up a couple hours from its initial start time in order to move it to ESPN2 nationally. New Orleans (26-27) needs a win to stay ahead of the purple and gold in the standings. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 4:30.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 131, Lakers 126
Pelicans (27-27), Lakers (25-29) An uphill battle turned into a New Orleans second-half surge, which turned into a nail-biting finish, then an epic Pelicans victory. Trailing for nearly all of the first three quarters Saturday, New Orleans finally grabbed a lead in clutch time, then put away the Lakers for a much-needed win that halted a 10-game losing streak. “It was well overdue for one,” Pelicans second-year wing Herb Jones said of getting back in the win column. “I was just so proud of everyone sticking with it, and continuing to work hard through the adversity.”
NBA
NBA Fantasy: Start/Sit for Week 17
We go from a pretty ideal schedule in Week 16 to one overflowing with three-game teams in Week 17. Fortunately, there are still some appealing options that have full schedules, and with trade winds already starting to have an impact and the deadline looming Thursday, some opportunities specific to those developments are presenting themselves.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr., Willy Hernangomez on weekend win vs. Lakers, Kings | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revel in the joy of triumph after snapping a 10-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center. Jim also catches up for a brief interview with...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Jazz owner aims to showcase Utah with NBA All-Star Game
“All the lights will be on us, but I think it is one more compelling event in a series we need to have, we should have, and we’re going to have,” Smith said Monday at a news conference. Hosting the 72nd NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 is...
NBA
Two starters upgraded for Tuesday game vs. Hawks
ATLANTA (27-27, 8TH IN EAST) Dejounte Murray, AJ Griffin, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela. NEW ORLEANS (28-27, 9TH IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy lll, Larry Nance Jr.
NBA
Royce' Chocolate
Can you give us a little background on how your business came to life?. ROYCE' is a well known brand in Japan and it was my absolute favorite chocolate growing up. It's something I always looked forward to enjoying during my trips to Japan. As I got older, I realized it wasn't possible to buy them in the United States so I asked the corporate headquarters if I could be their partner in the United States. They were not ready to go to the United States initially but when the time was right, they asked me to be their partner.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Kings at Pelicans (2/5/2023)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Sacramento and New Orleans (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 35, 21: Points in Saturday’s win over the Lakers from New Orleans’ starting forwards, Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy, respectively. That appears to be a very good omen for the Pelicans, as Ingram deposited a season-high 35, his most since he tallied 37 in Game 2 of the 2022 first-round playoff series at Phoenix. Meanwhile, Murphy appears to be heating up, with four straight games of shooting 50 percent or better from the field (the first time he’s done that since December). Among Murphy’s 10 games this season in which he’s made at least four three-pointers, two have occurred over the past seven days, including Jan. 29 at Milwaukee and Saturday vs. the Lakers. Murphy also will try to take advantage of three more games on this New Orleans homestand – he’s shooting 43 percent from three-point range in the Smoothie King Center in 2022-23, compared to 36 percent on the road. Oddly, Ingram’s home/road three-point shooting splits are the exact opposite – he’s at 35 percent at home, but a scorching 48 percent in away games.
NBA
2023 NBA trade deadline buzz: Feb. 6 edition
As we close in on the official trade deadline (Feb. 9, 3 p.m. ET), keep up with the latest rumblings around the NBA — and the latest deals that have been agreed to — as deadline day approaches. Sixers’ Korkmaz reportedly asks for trade. Philadelphia 76ers guard...
NBA
Stephen Curry (leg) expected to miss multiple weeks
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has suffered ligament damage in his left leg and is expected to miss some time, the team announced today. Curry was diagnosed with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligament and interosseous membrane in his left leg and also has a lower-leg contusion. His...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.04.23
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Portland (26-26, 12-15 on the road) at Bulls (24-27, 14-11 at home). 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Portland: Lillard: 30 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
Keys to the Game - 02.06.23 (Bulls vs Spurs)
The Chicago Bulls (25-27) close out a five game homestand by tipping-off the front end of a back-to-back tonight against the San Antonio Spurs (14-39). The Spurs come to town having lost eight straight, and 13 of their last 14 games, while Chicago looks to post its third win in a row.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit around San Francisco
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit around San Francisco to support local Black businesses. 2. Cupcakin’ Bake Shop. 3. Everett and Jones BBQ. 4. Home of Chicken and Waffles. 5. Kingston 11 Cuisine.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Postgame Quotes | 2/4/23
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers post game quotes from Pelicans head coach Willie Green and players on Saturday, Feb. 4 during the 2022-23 NBA season. “First and foremost, we just came out and played with a sense of urgency. Then, defensively trying to take away their transition opportunities, I thought we did a better job in the second half. Offensively we just continued to attack across the board. Every guy on our team that touched the floor came in and played with force and played with confidence. That is what is going to take for us to get over the hump.”
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Knicks Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 3/6/22 | NYK 116- LAC 93 | Amir Coffey: 16 PTS - R.J. Barrett – 24 PTS. Since the beginning of the 2000 calendar year, the Clippers are 29-14 (.674) against the Knicks, their third-best record against any opponent in the span (30-12 vs. Hornets, 31-14 vs. Bulls). However, LA has lost in each of the last three matchups.
NBA
Jonas Valanciunas doubtful for Sunday home game vs. Kings
UPDATE: Brandon Ingram has been added to the injury report, listed as out due to left great toe soreness. New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas hoped to play in all 82 regular season games and has made it to early February with “perfect attendance,” but that goal is in jeopardy Sunday vs. Sacramento (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). On this afternoon’s injury report, New Orleans is listing Valanciunas as doubtful due to right quadriceps soreness. Four Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NBA
Rip City Hoops Heading Into The All-Star Break - Here's What To Expect
The Trail Blazers took care of business in three out of the last four games at Moda Center to end a busy month of January. Following a three-game road trip, the Portland Trail Blazers return to Rip City for five games before heading into the All-Star break. See what's to come this homestand as the Blazers return to Moda Center.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 16 (Jan. 30-Feb. 5), the NBA announced today. This is the second consecutive week Antetokounmpo has won Eastern Conference Player of the Week and the third straight week the Bucks have had the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, with Jrue Holiday winning for Week 14.
Comments / 0