5 Reasons Why Dayton Washington Makes a Perfect Romantic Getaway
Are you and your special someone looking for a romantic getaway?. Plan The Perfect Getaway To This Eastern Washington Hidden Gem. Dayton is nestled in the rolling hills of Eastern Washington's wine country, making it the ideal spot to enjoy a romantic weekend getaway. My wife and I spent our...
Tri-Cities Roasts Man That Drives on WA Train Tracks & Gets Stuck
Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports of a small car stuck on the train tracks near Mesa Washington, posted pictures of the car, and the internet erupted!. Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports about a smaller Ford sedan stuck on railroad tracks outside of Mesa Washington. When officers arrived, they found the car stuck trying to drive between two tracks but had gotten stuck in the deep gravel and railroad ties. Luckily a passing train managed to slip by the car with what looks like inches to spare. The man got lucky and escaped the situation with the cost of a ticket from the cops, the cost of a tow, and then the internet embarrassment that exploded right after.
Man Hit and Killed By Vehicle Along 240 Freeway in Richland
(Richland, WA) -- A man is dead, apparently after being hit by a vehicle along the westbound 240 Freeway between the I-182 interchange and the exit for the Columbia Park Trail. This happened Sunday morning around 2:20 when police say the vehicle came upon the man walking along the freeway and slammed into him. The victim, who has not been identified was pronounced dead at the scene. The 240 Freeway was closed off for hours, and not reopened until around 7:00am while police investigated the crash.
