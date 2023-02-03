ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers girls hockey shut out in last regular season game

North St. Paul/Tartan scored in every period on their way to a 7-0 shutout victory over Red Wing girls hockey on Saturday. The Wingers ended the regular season 7-18 overall. The Titans scored twice in the first and third periods and found the back of the net three times in the second.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Faribault powers past Red Wing boys hockey

Faribault scored a goal late in the first period and never trailed thereafter as the Falcons defeated Red Wing 4-1 on Saturday. The Wingers were outshot 53-21. The Wingers got on the scoreboard in the third period on a power-play goal from Sam Knowlton. Cam Schlicting and Ethan Anderson assisted on the goal.
FARIBAULT, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Area boys basketball: Feb. 4

Hunter Lorenson surpassed a career milestone in Lake City's 63-49 victory over La Crescent-Hokah. Lorenson scored his 1,000th career point, ending the game with 22. He became the 11th player in Lake City history to score 1,000 points in a career. Ryan Heise scored a game-best 23 points and grabbed...
LAKE CITY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Family seeking bone marrow match

A family in Red Wing is looking for a bone marrow match for their 10-year-old son. Family friend Hailey Bauer has coordinated a Be the Match donor event for next weekend. “Be the Match is a national organization, and I have a local family that has a kid that will be 10 next week,” Bauer said. “He is in need of a transplant within the next month.”
RED WING, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota

A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference

You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
FARIBAULT, MN
106.9 KROC

Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

From Beyoncé to Taylor Swift, how does Minnesota pull in the biggest musical acts?

MINNEAPOLIS – You don't have to go far to hear most of the artists you saw Sunday night on the Grammy Awards.Whether it's Beyoncé, George Strait, or the Rolling Stones, the Twin Cities get the big shows. And they're greeted with big enthusiasm because Minnesotans love their melodies.Legendary Minneapolis record shop Electric Fetus is a store that legends themselves have frequented."Prince was a regular shopper, Joe Walsh, Sting, Shaggy," said store owner Keith Covart.Ringo Starr even repped the store at the 2009 Grammy's. While there's a shared love of records at this famous shop, there's another preferred way to consume...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America

When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kristen Walters

Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota

According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota snowmobiler had BAC nearly three times the legal limit: Charges

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with a DUI after crashing a snowmobile when he had a BAC almost three times the legal limit. According to the charges out of Washington County, the suspect crashed his snowmobile near Highway 97 and Jewel Lane in Forest Lake on January 8th after 10:30 p.m. A bystander came upon the scene and found the suspect unconscious next to the snowmobile.
FOREST LAKE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Learn how to raise chickens in your backyard

Last summer the Red Wing City Council approved a backyard chicken keeping ordinance. Red Wing Community Education and Recreation is hosting an introduction to backyard chicken keeping class for the community. They recently held a similar class for beekeeping following a similar ordinance passing last spring. “We try to set...
RED WING, MN
kfgo.com

Kernza: It’s a grain many have never heard of that may revolutionize farming

MINNEAPOLIS – The next time you order a beer, it might contain a climate-change-fighting ingredient. It’s part of a movement involving researchers in Minnesota and elsewhere to scale up crop production of Kernza. Sometimes called a super grain, it’s a perennial crop, which requires less tilling and fertilizer because it grows back year after year.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage

Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
FARIBAULT, MN
Y-105FM

Employee Injured in Fire at Winona County Business

Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are investigating a fire that injured an employee at a Winona County business Saturday. Goodview Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the blaze shortly after 11:30 a.m. The first crew to arrive reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the backside of Mississippi Welders Supply.
WINONA COUNTY, MN

