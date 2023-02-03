Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck
RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; Renado Hall sentenced, 30 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Renado Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 to 30 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a July 2021 homicide that prompted an Amber Alert. Hall pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three of 15 charges against...
WISN
Car break-in spree, Milwaukee community activist a victim
MILWAUKEE — Overnight at least five cars were broken into and ransacked near Prospect and Brady streets. One of the victims is Tracey Dent. A community activist working with the nonprofit group Peace for Change Alliance Inc. to help the youth in Milwaukee. Dent and local leaders will meet...
CBS 58
Wisconsin 2023 spring primary: What to know, who's on the ballot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 2023 Wisconsin spring primary will determine the final races for the spring general election on April 4. Here's what you need to know ahead of early voting on Tuesday. Early voting is from Feb. 7- Feb. 18 and the spring primary is on Feb. 21.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
wtmj.com
Car runs into house, one fatality
A man is dead after a car ran into a residential home on Milwaukee’s north side on Sunday. The Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments responded to the reported crash just after 10am near 60th and Melvina. Milwaukee Police say 2 vehicles were traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when the first vehicle in line swerved to avoid a turning vehicle near 60th and Capital. That vehicle then lost control and collided with the home.
WISN
Milwaukee County highway vehicles honor snowplow driver who died after on-duty crash
MILWAUKEE — Multiple Milwaukee County highway vehicles drove across the Daniel W. Hoan Memorial Bridge Saturday to honor John Manka, a 71-year-old snowplow driver who died after a crash in January on Interstate 894 near Beloit Road. County Executive David Crowley ordered flags lowered Friday through Sunday in honor...
WISN
Milwaukee Police Department's first Indian officer retires after 21 years
OAK CREEK, Wis. — There was a special tribute Sunday for the Milwaukee Police Department's first Indian officer. Officer Balbir Mahay retired after serving 21 years with the department. Mahay's career was celebrated at the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, where he is a member. That connection was especially...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Red Light Camera Enforcement Deserves the Green Light
Street racing, “red light roulette”, and driving on sidewalks—all of these things are reckless driving realities across the state of Wisconsin and especially in the city of Milwaukee. These are the reasons I support a holistic approach to curb reckless driving and the first step in this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested
MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
WISN
SUV slams into house on north side, man dies
MILWAUKEE — An SUV slammed into a house just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday near 60th and Melvina streets. The Milwaukee County Medical Medical Examiner's Office told WISN 12 News a 23-year-old man died. The SUV left a massive hole in the home and knocked off most of the bricks...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
Did a Wisconsin judge allow a wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse to proceed?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Feb. 2, 2023 that a wrongful death lawsuit filed against...
spectrumnews1.com
Mental health care that saved one Wisconsin veteran is now expanding to millions of others
MILWAUKEE — Mental health is top of mind when it comes to care at Milwaukee Veteran Affairs. They’re one of many VA facilities expanding mental health coverage for veterans and making it free as a part of the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act (COMPACT Act) of 2020.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
wearegreenbay.com
High-speed pursuit covers 15 miles in Fond du Lac County, driver posed as his brother
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A pursuit through Fond du Lac County that included a tire deflation device, wrong-way driving, and significant damage to a squad car ended after roughly 15 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
