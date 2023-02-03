A man is dead after a car ran into a residential home on Milwaukee’s north side on Sunday. The Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments responded to the reported crash just after 10am near 60th and Melvina. Milwaukee Police say 2 vehicles were traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when the first vehicle in line swerved to avoid a turning vehicle near 60th and Capital. That vehicle then lost control and collided with the home.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO