Related
Footage emerges of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior being racially abused again

Once again Spain is reading about Vinicius Junior suffering from racial abuse on a Monday morning. An occurrence that has become depressingly regular, against Real Mallorca the Brazilian was called a monkey, in an eighth (recorded) racial incident since coming to Spain. It is sadly becoming more regular. This is...
Sergio Ramos brands Lionel Messi as GOAT ahead of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos had consistently sided with his old partner Cristiano Ronaldo, arguing that he is the clear favorite against Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. However, the Spanish defender now seems to have changed sides. Lionel Messi's greatest opponents on the field at Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos wore...
Martínez scores again as Inter beats Milan in Serie A derby

MILAN (AP) — World Cup winner Lautaro Martínez continued his roaring start to the year as he set Inter Milan on its way to a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday. Martínez has been in fantastic form since helping Argentina win the...
Manchester United, Chelsea could invest €120m for 17-goal star

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the end of the season. According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), the two Premier League clubs are expected to make a move for the 24-year-old Nigerian striker when the summer transfer window opens and they could be ready to invest €120 million on the player.
Where will Di Maria play against Salernitana?

Angel di Maria is one player that Juventus expects to be very useful to them in this second half of the season and the Bianconeri have been working on getting the best from the attacker. After winning the World Cup at the end of 2022 and showing his class in...
Real Madrid to face baptism of fire in Morocco as Club World Cup campaign kicks off

Real Madrid have come off a tough January run and despite showing signs of vast improvement against Valencia, circumstances have swung against them too. The Valencia match saw Karim Benzema and Eder Militao, two of their most important outfield players, fall to injury. Ahead of their clash with Real Mallorca on Sunday, Thibaut Courtois also picked up a knock, before Real Madrid lost 1-0 to the islanders. Barcelona duly extended the gap at the top of La Liga to eight points.
Who is in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023? Teams and bracket for tournament in Morocco

The FIFA Club World Cup is a competition which brings together the continental champions from different regions with the goal of crowning the best club in the world. This year's tournament is being held in Morocco between February 1-11 and it will feature a total of seven participants. This competition...
