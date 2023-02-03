Read full article on original website
Related
Sofia Vergara watches Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia with her son
Sofia Vergara is enjoying her time in Saudi Arabia! The actress is one of the lucky soccer fans to watch Paris Saint-German take on Riyadh All-Stars in a friendly match. With Lionel Messi on PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo on Al Nassr, it was a highly anticipated match. After...
Bayern Munich accused of being 'obsessed' with signing Barcelona players
A report in Spain has claimed that Bayern Munich are 'obsessed' with and 'fixated' on signing Barcelona players.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals joy at first Al-Nassr goal after ex-Man Utd star grabbed ball off team-mate to take penalty
CRISTIANO RONALDO shared his happiness on social media after scoring a first goal for new club Al-Nassr. The former Man Utd and Real Madrid star, 37, joined the Saudi Arabian side in a staggering £173million-a-year deal in December. He failed to hit the back of the net in either...
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Yardbarker
Footage emerges of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior being racially abused again
Once again Spain is reading about Vinicius Junior suffering from racial abuse on a Monday morning. An occurrence that has become depressingly regular, against Real Mallorca the Brazilian was called a monkey, in an eighth (recorded) racial incident since coming to Spain. It is sadly becoming more regular. This is...
The Man Utd matches Casemiro will miss through suspension
The Manchester United games Casemiro will miss following his red card against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Yardbarker
Sergio Ramos brands Lionel Messi as GOAT ahead of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo
Sergio Ramos had consistently sided with his old partner Cristiano Ronaldo, arguing that he is the clear favorite against Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. However, the Spanish defender now seems to have changed sides. Lionel Messi's greatest opponents on the field at Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos wore...
FOX Sports
Martínez scores again as Inter beats Milan in Serie A derby
MILAN (AP) — World Cup winner Lautaro Martínez continued his roaring start to the year as he set Inter Milan on its way to a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday. Martínez has been in fantastic form since helping Argentina win the...
Vinicius Junior renews rivalries with Mallorca in Real Madrid defeat
After Real Madrid's La Liga defeat, we take a look at Vinicius Junior's personal rivalry with Mallorca
Yardbarker
Manchester United, Chelsea could invest €120m for 17-goal star
Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the end of the season. According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), the two Premier League clubs are expected to make a move for the 24-year-old Nigerian striker when the summer transfer window opens and they could be ready to invest €120 million on the player.
Yardbarker
Messi’s Performance Without Mbappe, Neymar vs. Toulouse Has Ex-Player Praising PSG Star
Lionel Messi had to carry the leadership role in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 victory over Toulouse FC on Saturday at the Parc des Princes. The 35-year-old was in an unusual situation of not having either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar, as the two were out due to injury. Messi provided the...
Yardbarker
Where will Di Maria play against Salernitana?
Angel di Maria is one player that Juventus expects to be very useful to them in this second half of the season and the Bianconeri have been working on getting the best from the attacker. After winning the World Cup at the end of 2022 and showing his class in...
How Premier League table will look if Man City are docked same points as Juventus
Where will Manchester City be in the Premier League table if they're docked 15 points for their FFP breaches?
Carlo Ancelotti discusses title race after Real Madrid defeat
Carlo Ancelotti discusses title race after Real Madrid defeat.
Chelsea scout Porto's Diogo Costa ahead of summer goalkeeping decision
Chelsea have scouted Porto's Diogo Costa as they prepare to address their goalkeeping situation.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid to face baptism of fire in Morocco as Club World Cup campaign kicks off
Real Madrid have come off a tough January run and despite showing signs of vast improvement against Valencia, circumstances have swung against them too. The Valencia match saw Karim Benzema and Eder Militao, two of their most important outfield players, fall to injury. Ahead of their clash with Real Mallorca on Sunday, Thibaut Courtois also picked up a knock, before Real Madrid lost 1-0 to the islanders. Barcelona duly extended the gap at the top of La Liga to eight points.
msn.com
Who is in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023? Teams and bracket for tournament in Morocco
The FIFA Club World Cup is a competition which brings together the continental champions from different regions with the goal of crowning the best club in the world. This year's tournament is being held in Morocco between February 1-11 and it will feature a total of seven participants. This competition...
Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester City: Player ratings as Foxes earn first post-World Cup win
Match report and player ratings from Aston Villa's Premier League defeat to Leicester City
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Player ratings as Harry Kane's record-breaking goal seals win
Manchester City missed the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points after falling to a 1-0 loss at Tottenham.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0