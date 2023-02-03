Real Madrid have come off a tough January run and despite showing signs of vast improvement against Valencia, circumstances have swung against them too. The Valencia match saw Karim Benzema and Eder Militao, two of their most important outfield players, fall to injury. Ahead of their clash with Real Mallorca on Sunday, Thibaut Courtois also picked up a knock, before Real Madrid lost 1-0 to the islanders. Barcelona duly extended the gap at the top of La Liga to eight points.

15 HOURS AGO