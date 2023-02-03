ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

NOLA.com

Mandeville student awarded Tulane scholarship

Three New Orleans Center for Creative Arts students have been selected as recipients of the prestigious Posse Foundation Scholarship, including Mandeville resident Lillian Foster, now a NOCCA Academic Studio student studying drama. The Posse Foundation is a national organization that awards students full tuition scholarships to college. The New Orleans...
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU women fighting off fatigue going into Texas A&M game on road Sunday

Entering the final month of the season, the No. 3 LSU women are facing a universal foe — fatigue. As March approaches and the season gets longer, teams have to fight through the exhaustion. LSU is facing that with its third game in seven days at Southeastern Conference cellar dweller Texas A&M at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Personnel moves at Windsor Court, Flanagan Partners, Gambel

Joe Eagan has been named general manager of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries. Eagan will manage daily operations of the funeral home and 127-acre cemetery grounds, overseeing a staff of about 100 employees. He previously served as general manager for four Dignity Memorial funeral homes in the Greater...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU Tiger Band, zydeco artist Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration

The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

NOLA.com

The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Advocates say the arrests in Madison Brooks' rape case point to strong evidence, a family is left shattered after a west bank woman is arrested in connection with her brother's killing, Ashton Ryan takes the stand in the First NBC trial and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
MANDEVILLE, LA
lbmjournal.com

Cameron Ashley opens third distribution center in Louisiana

Greenville, S.C. — Cameron Ashley Building Products has announced the opening of its third distribution center in Louisiana, located in Covington. The new service center will stock roofing, gypsum, insulation, siding, forest products including engineered wood products, and associated accessories for delivery to customers’ jobsites and locations. Covington is a continuation of their strategy to expand the Cameron Ashley footprint throughout the Southeastern United States.
COVINGTON, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up

Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
LOUISIANA STATE

