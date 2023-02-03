Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Mandeville student awarded Tulane scholarship
Three New Orleans Center for Creative Arts students have been selected as recipients of the prestigious Posse Foundation Scholarship, including Mandeville resident Lillian Foster, now a NOCCA Academic Studio student studying drama. The Posse Foundation is a national organization that awards students full tuition scholarships to college. The New Orleans...
LSU Priority Target Announces College Decision
Tigers will continue their pursuit of the two-way superstar, keep foot on the gas.
NOLA.com
LSU women's basketball team remains undefeated, possibly setting up 1-2 matchup
After LSU's win over Texas A&M, Kim Mulkey smiled as she declined to answer a question about her team’s next game. She said it was a bit too much to think about at the moment. The Aggies became the third team to threaten the No. 3 Tigers' unbeaten streak...
NOLA.com
LSU women fighting off fatigue going into Texas A&M game on road Sunday
Entering the final month of the season, the No. 3 LSU women are facing a universal foe — fatigue. As March approaches and the season gets longer, teams have to fight through the exhaustion. LSU is facing that with its third game in seven days at Southeastern Conference cellar dweller Texas A&M at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
NOLA.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
NOLA.com
Kali Magana of McGehee doesn't break state record but still wins 400 at LSU event
After running what would have been a Louisiana record in the indoor 400 meters with a time of 55.92 seconds two weeks ago at a meet in Virginia, Kali Magana could have been disappointed Saturday. The McGehee junior won the 400 meters at the LSU Last Chance High School Qualifier...
NOLA.com
Personnel moves at Windsor Court, Flanagan Partners, Gambel
Joe Eagan has been named general manager of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries. Eagan will manage daily operations of the funeral home and 127-acre cemetery grounds, overseeing a staff of about 100 employees. He previously served as general manager for four Dignity Memorial funeral homes in the Greater...
NOLA.com
LSU Tiger Band, zydeco artist Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration
The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
NOLA.com
Mardi Gras 2023 parade previews: The themes, schedules and details for New Orleans and Metairie parades Feb. 10-12
With the parade routes finally settled, it’s time for the fun to begin. Krewes in New Orleans will return to their traditional routes — for the first time since 2020 — and three krewes will parade by Family Gras in Jefferson Parish this weekend. In Orleans Parish,...
NOLA.com
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Advocates say the arrests in Madison Brooks' rape case point to strong evidence, a family is left shattered after a west bank woman is arrested in connection with her brother's killing, Ashton Ryan takes the stand in the First NBC trial and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Thibodaux firefighter almost dies, but lives to create his own King Cakes
Thibodaux, La. (WGNO) – Louisiana meat lovers enter a life-long relationship with almost anything on the menu. Anything on the menu at Bourgeois Meat Market according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood. And it’s in the middle of the menu, in the middle of the meat market where you bump into […]
NOLA.com
Slidell's Ayvah Johnson, 9, stars as young Tina Turner at The Saenger
“I’ve been so many places in my life and time,” sang 9-year-old Ayvah Johnson, with the voice of someone well beyond her years. “I’ve sung a lot of songs, I’ve made some bad rhymes.”. In an effortless riff, the young performer made the classic ballad a...
fox8live.com
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
lbmjournal.com
Cameron Ashley opens third distribution center in Louisiana
Greenville, S.C. — Cameron Ashley Building Products has announced the opening of its third distribution center in Louisiana, located in Covington. The new service center will stock roofing, gypsum, insulation, siding, forest products including engineered wood products, and associated accessories for delivery to customers’ jobsites and locations. Covington is a continuation of their strategy to expand the Cameron Ashley footprint throughout the Southeastern United States.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
theadvocate.com
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up
Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
NOLA.com
New Orleans schools could be missing out on millions in Medicaid reimbursements
New Orleans schools could be leaving millions of dollars in Medicaid funding on the table every year — money that could be used to reimburse schools for school-based mental health services. How much, exactly? The city wants to find out. The New Orleans City Council on Thursday unanimously adopted...
