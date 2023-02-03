Entering the final month of the season, the No. 3 LSU women are facing a universal foe — fatigue. As March approaches and the season gets longer, teams have to fight through the exhaustion. LSU is facing that with its third game in seven days at Southeastern Conference cellar dweller Texas A&M at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO