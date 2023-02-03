Read full article on original website
GM Spent Basically Nothing to Develop the C7 Corvette
You’d think that a world-class sports car would require some serious investment from an automaker. But it turns out, that’s not always the case. In fact, the C7 Corvette was developed on the real cheap, as revealed in a recent interview with Bob Lutz on The Detroit News’ Car Radio podcast.
We Regret to Inform You That Max Verstappen Does Not Have a Sim Racing Rig in His Private Jet
A funny story broke a couple of weeks ago, where Red Bull driver development chief Helmut Marko told German press that Max Verstappen loves sim racing so much, he had a rig installed in his private jet. (You know, the one that makes him, unquestionably, a supervillain.) There’s no doubt Verstappen enjoys sim racing almost as much as the real thing, but it turns out this was but a flub on the big boss’ part. Verstappen did not transform his hurling metal scythe into a PC gamer’s paradise; that would be “a bit absurd,” in the words of the two-time Formula 1 world champion.
At $7,200, Is This 2002 Chevy S10 Crew Cab an Apocalyptically Good Deal?
Owing to HBO’s The Last of Us, “piece of shit” S10 Crew Cabs will soon be all the rage. Getting ahead of the game, today’s Nice Price or No Dice 4X4 doesn’t look shitty at all. But will the consensus be the same about its price?
What Car Changed Your Perspective About Cars?
Cars are art. Good or bad, beautiful or ugly, every car ever built or designed is a piece of automotive art. And, as art, each one elicits a response from the viewer — or the driver. But, like building the Mona Lisa up in your head only to realize it’s smaller than you thought, sometimes experiencing art for yourself can be... different than you expect.
Lamborghini Sends Off the NA V12 With Two One-Off Supercars
Lamborghini’s naturally aspirated V12 engine is a pretty special thing. It makes the Aventador sound like nothing else, and the amount of power that the folks in Sant’Agata have been able to squeeze out of it without turbos or other trickery is super impressive. It’s also, unfortunately, going the way of the thylacine, and to celebrate the end of the V12 era, Lamborghini is releasing two special one-off vehicles.
Let the Miata Master Teach You How to Revive Your MX-5
Keeping a car roadworthy is not some sort of black magic, nor arcane science. It’s just a matter of tackling a few projects in order of importance, but that specific order can be confusing. True to the spirit of the enthusiast mantra, “Miata is always the answer,” here’s a video from the experts at Flyin’ Miata to help you.
Two Cars Ran Out of Fuel During a 37.5-Mile NASCAR Race
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season officially kicked off last night with the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, an exhibition event designed to spark interest in the upcoming Daytona 500. Unfortunately for NASCAR, the 37.5-mile race was marred with a whopping 16 caution periods — and two cars ended up running out of fuel.
Your Rivian Can Power Your Home With an Upcoming Software Update
Automakers love to fill their EVs with party tricks. From lateral movement to video game capability, electric cars are rife with fancy features you’ll likely never use. But it turns out there’s one side benefit to those big batteries that really does matter: Two-way charging, where your electric vehicle can power another car — or even even your home. Now, it seems Rivian plans to add that functionality to all its cars.
The 2022 Audi RS 6 Avant Is a Family Hauler and Canyon Brawler
It’s easy to be thrilled by the 2022 Audi RS 6 Avant given its long list of superlatives. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 591 hp as well as 590 lb-ft of torque, all while making a gorgeous roar. That engine is paired with a very competent eight-speed automatic gearbox and, naturally, Quattro all-wheel drive. The result is a big-ass, very practical car that can scoot to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. It can also haul five people and a whole bunch of stuff from Ikea. Really, the RS 6 Avant is a car that can do just about everything.
Volkswagen Brasilia, BMW 2002, Dodge Tradesman: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
I don’t know about the weather near you, but here in New York, it’s freezing. The thermometer says it’s 24, but it feels about a thousand degrees colder than that. Even my brief, largely underground commute left me shivering. All this to say: A winter without snow sucks.
Every Automaker Should Have a Version of the Dodge 'Horsepower Locator'
The 2023 model year is the end of the line for Dodge’s Hemi-powered muscle cars, the Charger and Challenger. The brand is celebrating with a slew of special edition “last call” models with classic color combos and, of course, way more horsepower than you ever needed. If you’re in the market for one of these Mopar monsters, Dodge just launched a website that will make it way easier to find the muscle car of your dreams.
The 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona Completely Lived Up to the Hype
I love racing. I grew up around vintage sports car racing, going to events with my dad, who managed radios for the corner workers and other track personnel. That love of vintage racing never went away, but it grew to include modern GT and prototype series. I’ve been lucky enough to see big-time races at places like Laguna Seca and Long Beach, but I had yet to check a 24-hour race off my bucket list. That finally changed last weekend, when I went to the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona.
At Least One Tesla Is Getting More Expensive These Days
The Model Y remains in the crosshair of Tesla’s price antics, Nissan and Renault’s plan for the future heavily involves North America and Faraday Future just began the week with a win, the way we all wish we could. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, February 6, 2023.
