Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclonesMint MessageCalifornia State
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
Related
mymotherlode.com
Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
Recent High School Graduate Described as 'Life of the Party' Is Allegedly Killed by Man She Dated
Saraiah Acosta, 18, recently graduated from Cordova High School in California and loved softball A recent high school graduate is being remembered by loved ones after she was allegedly killed by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, according to multiple news reports. Devian Lewis, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing the 18-year-old girl inside a Rancho Cordova, Calif. home and running her over with a vehicle around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 1, according to a joint press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The...
Fox40
Teen dead, adult critically injured in Arden-Arcade shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sunday to a shooting on Larkspur Lane that left a man in critical condition and a 16-year-old dead. The Sheriff’s office said it received calls around 2 p.m. about shots fired in the area. Officials stated...
Mule Creek State Prison inmate killed, officials investigating
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Mule Creek State Prison officials are investigating after an inmate was found dead in his cell with stab wounds. According to a news release, Robert Aranda was found unresponsive around 1:40 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. Officials identified his alleged...
KCRA.com
Suspect crashes into apartment building in stolen vehicle, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Detectives are searching for a suspect who crashed into an apartment building in a stolen vehicle on Sunday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle crashed into an apartment on the 4100 block of Palm Avenue. No injuries were reported in...
villagelife.com
Program aide arrested on ORHS campus
A contracted aide working on the Oak Ridge High School campus reportedly had more than study material in her vehicle’s trunk. Kylie Alexis Cunningham, 26, who worked with an El Dorado County Office of Education program offered on the El Dorado Hills campus, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, selling/distributing and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid as well as possession of marijuana, liquor and a controlled substance on school grounds. Deputies booked Cunningham into the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville at 2:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. She was later released, according to inmate records.
1 injured in Sacramento County shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to sheriff spokesman Amar Ghandi, deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Howe Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to local...
Marysville man, 28, killed in hit-and-run on rural road near Wheatland
WHEATLAND – A Yuba City resident has turned himself in after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead along a rural Yuba County road early Monday morning. The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property. According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Marysville man was walking along the shoulder with another person when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact threw the man into a ditch; he later died from his injuries.Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the man didn't stop, CHP says, but debris left at the scene helped...
Inmate hops razor wire fence to escape Calaveras County Jail
CALAVERAS COUNTY — The search is on for an escaped inmate in Calaveras County.The county Sheriff's Office said Larry McDonald was getting supervised taking out the trash Thursday night when he took off running, hopped over a razor wire fence and vanished.The 41-year-old from San Andreas is serving time for possession of a dangerous weapon, disobeying a court order and possession of drug paraphernalia.McDonald is 5-foot-10 with brown hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on his neck. The sheriff's office said he's not clean-shaven.Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.The jail was put on lockdown while several crews began searching for McDonald. Investigators were contacting all known associates of him and searched previous locations he was tied to.
Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting
STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
KCRA.com
Deputies search for man who escaped from Calaveras County Jail
Authorities are searching for a man who escaped the Calaveras County Jail on Thursday. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said that 41-year-old Larry Albert McDonald, Jr., of San Andreas, was taking out the trash with another incarcerated person while being supervised by jail staff, when he took off running toward the back fence.
KCRA.com
2 killed, 5 wounded in unrelated Stockton shootings, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating separate shootings late Saturday and early Sunday that left two men dead and five others wounded with gunshot injuries. They do not believe the shootings are related. Police said they responded to the first shooting at around 11:35 p.m. Saturday at La...
KCRA.com
Man stabbed and killed in Sacramento on Sunday morning, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning on Club Center Drive. Sacramento police said that officers found a man with a life-threatening stab wound when they responded to the report of an assault on Club Center Drive's 1800 block. The...
Family demands justice for husky that died after tasing by Lodi police
LODI -- Nearly 40 people gathered at the crossroads of Pine and Sacramento streets in Lodi this weekend to remember the life of a dog, a 2-year-old husky named Enzo.But, not only were they present to remember Enzo, they were there to speak out about his untimely death.The streets of downtown Lodi echoed with chants of "Justice for Enzo" as the family of the dog and community members marched from the Lodi train station to City Hall, and finally, to police headquarters."The only thing that Enzo would murder or kill was people's unattended food," said Aline Galeno, Enzo's owner. "If...
KCRA.com
Turlock police make additional changes to downtown security following January shootings
TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department has increased its efforts to improve safety downtown, the police chief said Friday. On Facebook, police Chief Jason Hedden wrote that in response to two shootings near the Grand Cru last month, the department had changed the requirements of the bar’s conditional use permit. The changes include:
KCRA.com
San Joaquin correctional officer arrested on controlled substance, assault weapon charges
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A San Joquin County correction officer was arrested following an investigation, authorities said Wednesday. The officer was later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Wolff by the San Joquin County Sheriff’s Office. Wolff is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for...
davisvanguard.org
Defense Attorney Requests Warrant on Client, Claims He’s Worried about Her
WOODLAND, CA – Court-appointed Attorney Rob Gorman appeared at Yolo County Superior Court last Friday to request that Judge Stephen Mock issue a warrant for his missing client. Attorney Gorman said he visited the last known address for his client twice but had been unable to locate her, noting...
Fairfield man arrested after barricaded standoff with police
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a Fairfield resident near Nut Tree Plaza for a restraining order violation, Friday morning. The 32-year-old man was barricaded in his car in the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway and refused to exit around 9 a.m., according to the Vacaville Police Department.
2 Arden-Arcade shootings leave at least 1 injured near Howe Avenue
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Find the latest updates here. Sacramento County Sheriff's officials confirmed Sunday evening two separate shootings happened around Howe Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area. At least one person was found with a gunshot wound on the 900 block of Howe Avenue and they were taken to...
crimevoice.com
Tip leads to Mail Theft Arrest
Originally Published By: Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. “On January 19, 2023, at about 2:20 PM, an alert citizen noticed a suspicious female parked in the shopping center located at 55 Highway 26, Valley Springs. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an unconscious female in the driver seat slumped over the center console. The deputy contacted the female, who identified herself as Rehnee Briggs, 36 years of age, Lodi. While speaking to Suspect Briggs, the deputy noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column. Suspect Briggs was asked to step out of the vehicle to allow the deputy to conduct a search. The deputy located additional drug paraphernalia and suspect Briggs’s sweatshirt pocket and stolen mail inside the vehicle containing the names of more than 16 people.
Comments / 0