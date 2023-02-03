Read full article on original website
Amon-Ra St. Brown wins ‘Best Catch’ competition at Pro Bowl Games [Video]
Following another outstanding season with the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ended up being named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his young career. On Sunday, St. Brown participated in the finals of the Best Catch competition at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, and as you are about to see, he ended up winning the whole darn thing with a pair of creative catches.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
Jakub Vrana is scoring in minors. Here's why Detroit Red Wings haven't recalled him
Adding a projected 30-to-40-goal scorer a few weeks before the trade deadline is an enticing prospect for a team looking to put together a winning streak. Jakub Vrana appears to have "gotten his game in order," as he was tasked by the Detroit Red Wings to do when he was assigned to the minors in January. After a slow start — understandable, given he had spent two months away from hockey in the players assistance program from mid-October to mid-December — Vrana has six goals and two assists his last eight games with the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury
The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
Detroit Pistons snag Elite PG in 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The hope was that after landing Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons would take a step forward during the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, Cade Cunningham suffered a season-ending injury, and the Pistons (14-39) are currently tied for the second-worst record in the NBA. The dream scenario is that Detroit wins the Draft Lottery so they can select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick, but in the latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft put out by Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Pistons did not get that lucky.
chatsports.com
White Sox snag big arm from Boston
On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
markerzone.com
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
2 Teams that could trade Detroit Lions for No. 6 pick
In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Teams That Could Join the Max Domi Sweepstakes
Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi is one of the most notable trade targets heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. The 27-year-old forward has the potential to be a big addition as a rental for a playoff team, so he naturally is getting a good amount of buzz in the rumor mill because of it. In 48 games this campaign for the Blackhawks, he has 14 goals to go along with a team-leading 35 points. With solid production like this, it is fair to say that he would help improve a lot of playoff teams’ forward groups.
theScore
Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star Game
The NHL is headed to Toronto for the 2024 All-Star Game, commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday ahead of this year's edition in Florida. "We are thrilled to bring the Honda NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of league history," Bettman said.
MLive.com
Will former Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander join Jack Morris in the Hall of Fame? Morris says ...
FLINT – There’s been speculation that Justin Verlander could be the last Major League Baseball pitcher ever to record 300 career victories. Verlander has 244 career victories in 17 years and he recently signed a three-year contract with the New York Mets. Verlander has averaged 17 wins per...
RECAP: Detroit Pistons Outplayed by Phoenix Suns 116-100 in Back-to-Back Game
A shorthanded Western Conference contender, the Phoenix Suns, dominated the Detroit Pistons with big nights from Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges. Detroit, who came off a win against the Charlotte Hornets, lacked the energy and execution necessary to compete against the Suns. The pick-and-roll play of Ayton and Chris Paul was too much for the Pistons to handle, leading to easy buckets at the rim.
Fox47News
Red Wings return from NHL All-Star break with high expectations
After enjoying rest and relaxation over the NHL All-Star break, the Red Wings return to the ice with high expectations for the second half of the season. They face the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Most guys ditched the Michigan winter for some warmer weather and Derek Lalonde...
The Hockey Writers
3 Goalie Prospects Canadiens Should Target at Deadline
Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes commented earlier this season that he would like to upgrade his goaltending prospect pool and add one closer to being NHL-ready. This has led to speculation that the Canadiens have lost faith in struggling Cayden Primeau and feel their other prospects, like Fredric Dichow and Jakob Dobes, are not close to being NHL-ready. With Jake Allen and Sam Montembault on short contracts, the need for a solid goalie will be critical when this team is ready to move forward in its rebuild. Here is a look at three young goalies the Habs could target.
NHL
Canucks at Devils
CANUCKS (20-26-3) at DEVILS (32-13-4) 7:30 p.m. ET; SNO, SNP, MSGSN, ESPN+, SN NOW. Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Anthony Beauvillier. Scratched: Travis Dermott, Kyle Burroughs, Lane Pederson, Jack Studnicka. Injured: William Lockwood (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Tanner Pearson (hand), Tucker Poolman (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev (COVID-19) Devils...
Yardbarker
Bowen Byram, Valeri Nichushkin set to return to Avalanche lineup
Both players have missed a significant chunk of time this season, with just 30 games played between the two of them. Byram hasn’t played since the Avs’ Global Series in Finland on Nov. 4, while Nichushkin has missed the last two games with his current injury. It’s the...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Anderson, Caufield, Price, More
In this edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, general manager Kent Hughes doesn’t plan on trading Josh Anderson at the deadline, Cole Caufield has begun his recovery following shoulder surgery, and Carey Price will visit with players at the Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournament. Plus, Nick Suzuki impresses at...
Detroit Sports Top 5 under 25 for 2023
We have certainly had some great players throughout the history of Detroit Sports, but, who are the current youngsters on the Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Lions who will eventually go down in the history books as some of the all-time greats in Detroit history? While browsing Twitter, I came across a tweet from Jim Costa of 97.1 The Ticket, and he asked his followers to list their “Detroit Top 5 under 25”.
Yardbarker
Red Wings need to get on roll if playoffs are to be made
Throughout the current NHL season, the Detroit Red Wings continue to display that when they are on their game, they’re capable of beating any team. A pair of victories over the Tampa Bay Lightning, along with solo triumphs over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights, are evidence of this fact.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Senators, Rangers, Devils, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are said to be looking closely at two Chicago Blackhawks defensemen. Meanwhile, are the Oilers reconsidering the idea of adding Jakob Chychrun? The Ottawa Senators will likely be sellers and the biggest name they might move is Cam Talbot. The New York Rangers and New Devils are considered favorites to acquire Timo Meier and the Minnesota Wild are being cautious about a Matt Dumba trade.
