One-of-a-kind LeBron James Lakers jersey hits auction block

Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams still don’t see eye-to-eye about Kyrie Irving. During Monday’s installment of “First Take” on ESPN, the pair — who’ve argued about Irving on previous occasions — got into a heated exchange while discussing Irving’s reputation after the Nets traded him to the Mavericks. Things escalated when Smith mocked Williams for saying the word “interesting” — and then Williams accused Smith of making his argument with Irving a “personal” matter. “You’re the one saying I’m being sensitive, moaning and whining, but you’re the one that seems very emotional right now over the subject matter,”...

