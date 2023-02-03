ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Headwaters Board recognizes outgoing board members

Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago

The Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) recognized board members that will no longer be attending the MHB Board meetings due to election results.

Ann Marcotte, Mike Wilson and Davin Tinquist were provided a certificate of appreciation for their diligent work on the MHB Board. These board members served multiple years on the board and have helped the MHB be what it is today, said Executive Director Tim Terrill.

Several board members verbally expressed their heartfelt appreciation for their work on the board and the outgoing board members expressed their gratitude and appreciation for working with the other board members.

