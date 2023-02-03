ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Add GCSU’s Updated Logo to your Campus Email Signature.

In her State of the University Address, Georgia College & State University President Cathy Cox revealed an update to the university logo. To promote understanding of our many graduate and undergraduate offerings, the university’s logo will now include the institution’s full name, Georgia College & State University. In...
Film Showing: TILL

In celebration of Black History Month, Black Studies and the department of Philosophy, Religion, and Women's Studies invite you to a film showing of the movie TILL. We will meet Friday, February 10 in A&S 272, with the film starting at 2pm. We anticipate a short discussion after the film,...
Outstanding Graduate Assistant Awards

Outstanding Graduate Assistant Award nominations are now being accepted! The Graduate School wants to recognize the outstanding contributions graduate assistants provide in supportive roles to students, faculty, staff, and the university while pursuing graduate studies. Established in 2019, the awards showcase and celebrate the hard work, dedication, and impact of Georgia College & State University graduate students. The awards are presented in the spring of each year in celebration of Graduate & Professional Student Appreciation Week.
