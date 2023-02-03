Outstanding Graduate Assistant Award nominations are now being accepted! The Graduate School wants to recognize the outstanding contributions graduate assistants provide in supportive roles to students, faculty, staff, and the university while pursuing graduate studies. Established in 2019, the awards showcase and celebrate the hard work, dedication, and impact of Georgia College & State University graduate students. The awards are presented in the spring of each year in celebration of Graduate & Professional Student Appreciation Week.

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO