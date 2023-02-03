ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

baristanet.com

Love Bites: Where To Find Valentine's Day Sweets For Your Sweetheart

Cakes, cookies, candies…you name it, and there’s a local shop full of sweet treats for your sweetheart (or for yourself, because self-love is so important!) The Eclectic Chic Boutique (547 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) offers a variety of goodies, including Love Fluffs handcrafted marshmallows, hot chocolate bombs, pops, and more. The store specializes in handmade, locally sourced, and small batch goods, and they carry lots of non-candy options for Valentine’s Day-themed too.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair NAACP Sponsors Performance of Luna Stage's 'Torn Asunder' For Montclair High School Students

Montclair, NJ – The Montclair NAACP is sponsoring a theatrical event at Montclair High School on Wednesday, February 8. Actors from Luna Stage’s Torn Asunder will stage scenes from the play which dramatizes the efforts of a black woman to reunite her family in the 1860s after emancipation. Torn Asunder he play is running until February 25 at Luna Stage.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

The Manor in West Orange To Close In July

West Orange, NJ – Proms, weddings and other memories were made at The Manor, an elegant mansion founded by Harry Knowles back in 1956. This week, The Manor announced “after an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end. The Manor will be closing its doors after July 5, 2023, ceasing all public and private events.”
WEST ORANGE, NJ
baristanet.com

Sponsored: Exquisite Colonial Atop Picturesque Yantacaw Brook Park – 30 Club Road

This exquisite Colonial sits atop 11-acre picturesque Yantacaw Brook Park offering one of a kind panoramic views. Custom built in 2016 and showcasing a masterful blend of refined classic charm and stunning designer details, this turn-key gem is ideally located near top-rated schools, unbeatable downtown dining and shopping, bus stops and NJ Transit stations for easy commutes, and multiple parks.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Public Meeting To Discuss Lackawanna Plaza Traffic Impact Study, Recommendations on Thursday, Feb. 9

Montclair, NJ -The Township of Montclair has scheduled a public meeting to present the initial findings of the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan Traffic Study. The meeting will take place on Thursday, February 9 at 5:00 pm in the Council Chambers at 205 Claremont Avenue and will be broadcast live on Channel 34 and will stream live on youtube, on demand and can and will be re-broadcast.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

