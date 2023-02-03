West Orange, NJ – Proms, weddings and other memories were made at The Manor, an elegant mansion founded by Harry Knowles back in 1956. This week, The Manor announced “after an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end. The Manor will be closing its doors after July 5, 2023, ceasing all public and private events.”

