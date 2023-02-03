ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:09 p.m. EST

Grammys fashion: Lizzo, Doja Cat, Styles wow on red carpet. NEW YORK (AP) — Lizzo wowed in a huge bright orange custom opera coat by Dolce & Gabbana at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The superstar walked gingerly as she posed for cameras. After awhile, she dropped her coat to reveal a busty sequined corset gown. Harry Styles drew cheers in a rainbow harlequin-pattern jumpsuit adorned with crystals. He was shirtless underneath. And Doja Cat rocked a vinyl, skintight Atelier Versace look. Anitta was already topping some best dressed lists. She opted for a Versace gown in black from 2003. Taylor Swift, channeling her Midnights era, wore a two-piece sparkly skirt set. Her crop top had a high-neck and long sleeves. It was midnight blue.
IOWA STATE
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Television Star Running For Congress

There is obviously a long history of actors and other famous celebrities jumping into the ring of politics, and seeking public office. Former President Donald Trump obviously jumps to the minds of some, but before that many others tried their hands at politics, of course including another former President, Ronald Reagan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Brazilian claiming to be Santos’ ex-boyfriend says congressman only ever cared about ‘fame and power’

A Brazilian individual claiming to be Rep George Santos’ ex-boyfriend appeared on CNN and said that Mr Santos only ever cared about “fame and power” and that he expects him to continue to reject calls for his resignation. Pedro Vilarva has previously said that he entered into a romantic relationship with Mr Santos in 2014 when he was just 18 years old and the future Congressman was 26 — and that their relationship was full of dishonesty on Mr Santos’ part.The Republican, elected to the US House in November and sworn in earlier this month, is facing an avalanche...
New York Post

Lying Rep. George Santos delivers his first speech on the House floor

Disgraced Rep. George Santos delivered his first House floor speech on Wednesday since being sworn in as a member of Congress earlier this month. The New York Republican rose to speak on the plight of Iranian protesters and acknowledge their bravery during his minute-long address. Santos also called on the Biden administration to do more than impose “mere sanctions” on the Iranian regime as punishment for its treatment of the demonstrators. “Today I rise in support of the brave Iranian protesters who are fighting against barbaric forces of immorality,” Santos began his remarks.  “During his 1967 inaugural address as governor of California, Ronald...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

'His empire was built on lies': Former Manhattan attorney claims criminal charges should be brought against Trump

A former Manhattan special assistant district attorney said Sunday that criminal charges should be brought against former President Donald Trump for financial crimes and if the case weren't about a former president, "...it would have been indicted in a flat second." Mark Pomerantz investigated Trump's annual financial statements and accounting...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Atlantic

The French Are in a Panic Over le Wokisme

It took me a moment to register the sound of scattered hissing at the Tocqueville Conversations—a two-day “taboo-free discussion” among public intellectuals about the crisis of Western democracies. More than 100 of us had gathered in a large tent set up beneath the window of Alexis de Tocqueville’s study, on the grounds of the 16th-century Château de Tocqueville, in coastal Normandy. I couldn’t remember hearing an audience react like this in such a forum.The democratic crisis that the conference sought to address has many facets: the rise of the authoritarian right, metastasizing economic inequality, the pressures of climate change, and...

