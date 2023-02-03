Read full article on original website
‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ PC launch delayed after the success of HBO’s adaptation
Following the success of the HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us, Naughty Dog has delayed the PC release of The Last Of Us Part 1. The Last Of Us was originally released in 2013 for PlayStation 3, with a sequel following in 2020. A remastered version of the original game, titled The Last Of Us Part 1, was released on the PlayStation 5 last September, while a PC release was set to follow on March 3, 2023.
Diablo 4 Beta Dates Teased by Blizzard Boss
It looks like Blizzard Entertainment will soon be announcing the open beta dates for Diablo 4 prior to its launch later this year. In recent months, Blizzard has started to share a ton of new information about Diablo 4, specifically because the game is set to release in roughly five months. Despite this, one lingering question that many fans have continued to have comes with the open beta and its dates. And while Blizzard has yet to say specifically when the Diablo 4 beta will happen, we now have an idea of where the reveal should take place.
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Leaked
The new lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games coming to PlayStation Plus in February 2023 have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Sony. If you're used to following each month's new PS Plus releases, you've probably come to expect that the list of new games tend to leak ahead of time on a routine basis. Once again, before the start of February, this has transpired and has now given us a better idea of what to expect to see land on PS Plus in the coming weeks.
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023
The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
Sony Is Dropping PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection, So Claim These 20 Games While You Still Can
It looks like the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is getting the axe (via PlayStation Blog), with the ninth-generation console bonus being shut down on May 9, 2023. The original intention behind the PS Plus Collection was to give PS5 owners a larger selection of games to play on their new console around its launch when there weren't very many new titles available for it. A reason for the purge hasn't been given, but we can assume Sony decided it wasn't necessary to keep it around for one reason or another.
Xbox Game Pass list: All games on Game Pass for Xbox and PC (February 2023)
Here's a rundown of every game in the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass library, and those that are optimized for Xbox Series X
How To Play The Resident Evil Games In Chronological Order
Over the last three decades, the "Resident Evil" franchise has become an absolute mammoth. From its countless mainline games and spin-off titles to its many film and television adaptations, there's no shortage of content for fans of the franchise to enjoy. However, if you're a newbie to the series or...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague’ on Crunchyroll, is a TKTK
Based on the popular manga series of the same name, The Ice Guy And His Cool Female Colleague follows Fuyutsuki, a human woman who is a bit of an ice queen, and Himuro, a young man whose feet are frozen in ice. Will these co-workers fall for each other, or go their separate ways? Find out in…
Disney Plus Streaming Deal: Take $1 off Your First Three Months
All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. If you love everything Disney, or just love a good deal, then we have news for you. Disney+,...
Development of Hi-Fi Rush Turns Out Long Before the Microsoft Acquisition
The release of Hi-Fi Rush can be considered unexpected. Not only was this game developed by Tango Gameworks, the studio behind The Evil Within which is a horror game, but this game was released suddenly without any marketing at all.
The coalition is going to play Gears Of War 6 next time after two games are cancelled
Gears Tactics won’t be the last game for Gears (pic: Microsoft) in the game. New rumors suggest Gears 6 is already underway at The Coalition, and Wolverine could go out in 2024. When the series 5 release went live in 2019, the action came out of a lot of...
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
PlayStation Plus Removing Massive Feature From PS5 Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are losing one of the biggest features the subscription service offers. There are a variety of reasons to be subscribed to PS Plus on PS5. The biggest is to have multiplayer access beyond free-to-play games. The other biggest perk is the monthly free games, or if you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, instant access to a vast library of PlayStation games. On PS5 specifically, though, all subscribers, no matter the tier, have had free and unlimited access to a collection of some of the best PS4 games via the appropriately titled PS Plus Collection. This is ending though, which means PS Plus subscribers are losing access to 19 different games.
The Most Pirated Film Titles of 2022 (Exclusive)
Note: This article is an expansion of Variety Intelligence Platform’s special report “The New Face of Content Piracy,” available exclusively to VIP+ subscribers. Tom Cruise may have ruled the box office in 2022, but Maverick was no match for the superheroes when it came to illicit film viewing last year. Exclusive data provided to Variety Intelligence Platform by piracy-focused research firm Muso measured 2022 activity across a wide range of piracy sites, including illegal streaming, torrent, web download and stream-ripping platforms. The results reveal that superhero films held a dominant share of illegal viewing in 2022, with Marvel and DC releases collectively accounting...
The Fifth Season RPG Launches Crowdfunding Campaign
A roleplaying game based on the award-winning Broken Earth trilogy has launched its initial crowdfunding campaign. Green Ronin Publishing has raised over $120,000 for the publication of The Fifth Season RPG, which adapts the popular N.K. Jemisin fantasy trilogy into a tabletop roleplaying game. Players create characters who live in small comms trying to survive in a world devastated by unpredictable tectonic and volcanic activities. Each person in a comm has a use-caste, which defines their role within society. These use-castes are each crucial to the survival of a comm during a Fifth Season, a period of severe tectonic or volcanic activity that often includes unpredictable disasters ranging from acid rain to poisoned water supplies to extreme heat or cold.
The Watcher Season 2 is not coming to Netflix in February 2023
Seldom has Netflix renewed a limited series whose source is derived from an external piece of literature including a newspaper article, a novel, a short story or a true event. Lucky are the fans of the true-crime fiction for whom Ryan Murphy’s smash hit thriller series The Watcher was renewed for a second season owing to its exponential viewership figures.
