'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
