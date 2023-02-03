Read full article on original website
Related
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy Williams
RadarOnline.com has learned that Wendy Williams is reportedly “sad and lonely” as she spends all of her time penned up alone in her New York City penthouse. The 58-year-old former talk show host continues to battle a series of alleged health problems and financial hardships.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0