Brooklyn, NY

8 wild Kyrie Irving trades, according to Trade Machine

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14n7aK_0kbkhxf200

We’ve been here before with NBA fans projecting Kyrie Irving trades, haven’t we?

This time, it’s the news that broke on Friday afternoon: The Brooklyn Nets guard has requested a trade from the organization before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, seemingly after the franchise and the All-Star starter couldn’t come to terms on a long-term deal.

You know what that means. Time to fire up the old Trade Machine websites that help fans navigate through salary cap and league rules about deals!

As we’ve done many times, we’ve collected the trades NBA fans came up with no matter how wild they are:

1

Kyrie to the ... Pistons?

Sorry, almost didn’t include this one for being too ridiculous.

2

Kyrie to the Heat for a Tyler Herro package

OK, that’s better. I still think the Nets say no. But they ponder it.

3

Irving to the Lakers!

This is the one that everyone seems to think makes sense … although Westbrook reuniting with KD would be, uh, something.

4

Irving goes to the Clippers

It’s not bad, but it’s not great.

5

Kyrie Irving for Chris Paul!!!

This might be the one that melts down Twitter, although the Suns could contend with Irving this year …

6

The T-Wolves get Irving

Minnesota would love this.

7

The Mavs get Kyrie

Spencer Dinwiddie is back! But: Meh.

8

Irving to the Bulls

List

No.

