Fox 19

Cincinnati police admit error in issuing Mixon’s arrest warrant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday’s arrest warrant against Joe Mixon was issued prematurely and resulted from a procedural misstep, according to a Cincinnati Police Department statement. The charge was dismissed Friday afternoon, though it could be refiled. Police began investigating the allegation and gathering evidence after receiving information to support...
