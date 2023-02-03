ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

AP News Summary at 1:21 p.m. EST

Balloon bickering over Biden's actions, China's intentions. WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers are accusing China of deliberately surveilling sensitive U.S. military sites with a suspected spy balloon. And they say the Biden administration has given Beijing an intelligence opening by not downing the balloon during its high-altitude drift through American airspace. Democrats are defending Biden and they note that there were similar incursions while Donald Trump was president. But the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee says “clearly this was an attempt by China to gather information, to defeat our command and control of our sensitive missile defense and nuclear weapon sites.” A missile from an F-22 fighter jet downed the balloon on Saturday off the South Carolina coast.
ALABAMA STATE
US News and World Report

Ten Dead in Shooting Outside Los Angeles; Suspect at Large

(Reuters) - A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue where people were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year late on Saturday in a city on the eastern edge of Los Angeles, and he was still at large after fleeing the scene, police said. Another 10 people...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Chinese spy balloon shuts down three airports in North, South Carolina

A Chinese spy balloon which has captivated national attention for two days has made its way to North Carolina. The foreign probe was seen over the state’s western mountains heading toward Charlotte, according to WSOC, an ABC affiliate. The Federal Aviation Administration shut down three airports in North and South Carolina, and closed the airspace in the region, due to “national security initiatives,” according to reports. Operations at Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Wilmington were paused Saturday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration shut down three airports in North and South Carolina, and closed the airspace in the region, due to “national security initiatives,”...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Four bodies found buried in Mexico near bullet-riddled car of missing Ohio man

Mexican officials say that four bodies were found buried near the bullet-riddled car of a missing Ohio who had been visiting his fiancee in the country.Jose Gutierrez, a 36-year-old project coordinator, has been missing since a Christmas Day restaurant dinner along with fiancée Daniela Pichardo, her sister and her cousin.The attorney general for the Mexican state of Zacatecas says that members of Mexico’s National Guard found four bodies buried near the vehicle. Testing is being carried out to identify the victims.Mr Gutierrez had travelled to Mexico to see Ms Pichardo ahead of their 2023 wedding. When Ms Pichardo did not...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings.Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. He then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people, prosecutors said.Zhao said he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
BBC

Chinese balloon: What investigators might learn from the debris

Investigators will be seeking clues on why a balloon of Chinese origin flew over US airspace last week when they recover the wreckage of the aircraft. The balloon, which the Pentagon claims was spying on sensitive military sites, was shot down over US territorial waters on Saturday. Debris has been...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

The Fight Over California’s Ancient Water

Photographs by Lenard SmithOn an early-December morning in California’s Mojave Desert, the Geoscience Support Services geohydrologist Logan Wicks squats in the sand and fiddles with a broken white pipe. Here on a sandy road off Route 66, past miles of scrubby creosote and spiny mesquite, Wicks monitors the pumps and pipes of a promising desert extraction project.But he’s not looking for oil or gas. Crouching under the shade of a 10-foot lemon tree, at the edge of a citrus orchard that spans hundreds of acres, Wicks is here for water.A fine stream bursts from the plastic pipe, forming a rainbow-crested...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Route to Super Bowl dangerous for Mexico's avocado haulers

SANTA ANA ZIROSTO, Mexico (AP) — It is a long and sometimes dangerous journey for truckers transporting the avocados destined for guacamole on tables and tailgates in the United States during the Super Bowl. It starts in villages like Santa Ana Zirosto, high in the misty, pine-clad mountains of the western Mexico state of Michoacan. The roads are so dangerous — beset by drug cartels, common criminals, and extortion and kidnap gangs — that state police provide escorts for the trucks brave enough to face the 40-mile (60-kilometer) trip to packing and shipping plants in the city of Uruapan. Truck driver Jesús Quintero starts early in the morning, gathering crates of avocados picked the day before in orchards around Santa Ana, before he takes them to a weighing station. Then he joins up with other trucks waiting for a convoy of blue-and-white state police trucks — they recently changed their name to Civil Guard — to start out for Uruapan. “It is more peaceful now with the patrol trucks accompanying us, because this is a very dangerous area,” Quintero said while waiting for the convoy to pull out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy