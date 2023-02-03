Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 1:21 p.m. EST
Balloon bickering over Biden's actions, China's intentions. WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers are accusing China of deliberately surveilling sensitive U.S. military sites with a suspected spy balloon. And they say the Biden administration has given Beijing an intelligence opening by not downing the balloon during its high-altitude drift through American airspace. Democrats are defending Biden and they note that there were similar incursions while Donald Trump was president. But the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee says “clearly this was an attempt by China to gather information, to defeat our command and control of our sensitive missile defense and nuclear weapon sites.” A missile from an F-22 fighter jet downed the balloon on Saturday off the South Carolina coast.
DNA identifies fourth body found in Mexico as missing Hamilton man
A DNA comparison has revealed a fourth body found in Mexico belongs to José Gutiérrez, a 36-year-old Hamilton man who went missing with his fiancée and her sister and cousin in December.
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
Brutal killing of California family a 'clear message' from the cartel, sheriff warns: 'They were targeted'
Tulare County sheriff warns the "cartel-style execution" of an entire family was "intentional" after six people, including a teen mom and baby, were killed.
Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California
"A Room With A View" actor Julian Sands, 65, was reported missing on Friday while hiking in the Mt. Baldy area in the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles.
California public defender dies after falling from fourth floor while in Mexico resort
A California public defender fatally fell from the fourth floor of a resort hotel on the Pacific coast of Mexico - 20 miles south of the US border.
Immigrant farm worker charged with 7 murders in northern California shooting
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan 25 (Reuters) - An immigrant farm worker accused of shooting seven people to death near San Francisco, some of them his co-workers, made his first court appearance on Wednesday after he was charged with murder in California's second deadly gun rampage in recent days.
Seven shot dead in another mass shooting in California
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said.
US News and World Report
Ten Dead in Shooting Outside Los Angeles; Suspect at Large
(Reuters) - A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue where people were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year late on Saturday in a city on the eastern edge of Los Angeles, and he was still at large after fleeing the scene, police said. Another 10 people...
Chinese spy balloon shuts down three airports in North, South Carolina
A Chinese spy balloon which has captivated national attention for two days has made its way to North Carolina. The foreign probe was seen over the state’s western mountains heading toward Charlotte, according to WSOC, an ABC affiliate. The Federal Aviation Administration shut down three airports in North and South Carolina, and closed the airspace in the region, due to “national security initiatives,” according to reports. Operations at Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Wilmington were paused Saturday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration shut down three airports in North and South Carolina, and closed the airspace in the region, due to “national security initiatives,”...
Four bodies found buried in Mexico near bullet-riddled car of missing Ohio man
Mexican officials say that four bodies were found buried near the bullet-riddled car of a missing Ohio who had been visiting his fiancee in the country.Jose Gutierrez, a 36-year-old project coordinator, has been missing since a Christmas Day restaurant dinner along with fiancée Daniela Pichardo, her sister and her cousin.The attorney general for the Mexican state of Zacatecas says that members of Mexico’s National Guard found four bodies buried near the vehicle. Testing is being carried out to identify the victims.Mr Gutierrez had travelled to Mexico to see Ms Pichardo ahead of their 2023 wedding. When Ms Pichardo did not...
Pilot notices laser aiming into police helicopter — then bullets fly, Michigan cops say
Police on the ground also came under fire after closing in on the source of the laser.
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water Supply
As the debate over the future of the Colorado River and its availability as a crucial water supply source for major cities throughout the Southwest continues, the state of California, in a closed-door meeting, suggested the idea and prospects of cutting off the river from multiple major cities, including Phoenix and Las Vegas.
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings.Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. He then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people, prosecutors said.Zhao said he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
BBC
Chinese balloon: What investigators might learn from the debris
Investigators will be seeking clues on why a balloon of Chinese origin flew over US airspace last week when they recover the wreckage of the aircraft. The balloon, which the Pentagon claims was spying on sensitive military sites, was shot down over US territorial waters on Saturday. Debris has been...
The Fight Over California’s Ancient Water
Photographs by Lenard SmithOn an early-December morning in California’s Mojave Desert, the Geoscience Support Services geohydrologist Logan Wicks squats in the sand and fiddles with a broken white pipe. Here on a sandy road off Route 66, past miles of scrubby creosote and spiny mesquite, Wicks monitors the pumps and pipes of a promising desert extraction project.But he’s not looking for oil or gas. Crouching under the shade of a 10-foot lemon tree, at the edge of a citrus orchard that spans hundreds of acres, Wicks is here for water.A fine stream bursts from the plastic pipe, forming a rainbow-crested...
Route to Super Bowl dangerous for Mexico's avocado haulers
SANTA ANA ZIROSTO, Mexico (AP) — It is a long and sometimes dangerous journey for truckers transporting the avocados destined for guacamole on tables and tailgates in the United States during the Super Bowl. It starts in villages like Santa Ana Zirosto, high in the misty, pine-clad mountains of the western Mexico state of Michoacan. The roads are so dangerous — beset by drug cartels, common criminals, and extortion and kidnap gangs — that state police provide escorts for the trucks brave enough to face the 40-mile (60-kilometer) trip to packing and shipping plants in the city of Uruapan. Truck driver Jesús Quintero starts early in the morning, gathering crates of avocados picked the day before in orchards around Santa Ana, before he takes them to a weighing station. Then he joins up with other trucks waiting for a convoy of blue-and-white state police trucks — they recently changed their name to Civil Guard — to start out for Uruapan. “It is more peaceful now with the patrol trucks accompanying us, because this is a very dangerous area,” Quintero said while waiting for the convoy to pull out.
Comments / 0