Palmetto Ridge High School student arrested for bringing knives to school

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palmetto Ridge High School student is facing a felony charge for bringing knives to the school on Friday.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the 17-year-old girl had a fixed-blade hunting knife and a dagger in her car at the school.

The girl, whose identity has not been released at this time, was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

Get more from ABC7 as the latest details are released.