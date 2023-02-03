ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Palmetto Ridge High School student arrested for bringing knives to school

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IksTG_0kbkhTNM00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palmetto Ridge High School student is facing a felony charge for bringing knives to the school on Friday.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the 17-year-old girl had a fixed-blade hunting knife and a dagger in her car at the school.

The girl, whose identity has not been released at this time, was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

Get more from ABC7 as the latest details are released.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Motorcyclist dies in Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash at the 200-block of Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. A Cape Coral man driving a Nissan Altima was driving west on SR 78 (NE Pine Island Rd) and was stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto NE 2nd Place.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger hospitalized Sunday evening after colliding with a car at an intersection on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a 33-year-old Cape Coral man with four passengers was traveling westbound on Northeast Pine Island Rd around 6:30 p.m. when it stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto Northeast 2nd Place.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples felon pleads guilty to firearm and drug possession

FLORIDA – A Naples man could face up to 10 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. Giovanni Francois, 23, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl and MDMA. Francois could also face up to 20 years for the drug-related charges.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

ArtFest event in Fort Myers displaying impressive pieces

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-05:517c8d318fa160fdc930b22f Player Element ID: 6319835212112. Only the best of the best is what ArtFest Fort Myers event promises at the three-day event taking over the riverfront and yacht basin...
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy