Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Forced Jury Service: A Frustrating Civic Duty (Opinion)William Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Super Bowl LVII predictions from a former Chiefs player in Philadelphia
Philly native Joe Valerio was a star for the University of Pennsylvania Quakers before he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1991. The co-host of the popular “Bleav in Chiefs” podcast shares his predictions for the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl.
Chiefs could steal star receiver from division rival this offseason
If the Chargers have to cut star wide receiver Keenan Allen to get under the cap, the Chiefs could be one of his most intriguing suitors. Last year Keenan Allen made headlines in Chiefs country by claiming Tyreek Hill’s departure was going to “expose some people.”. He was...
Ranking all 56 Super Bowls from best to worst: Where do Chiefs, Eagles games rate on dramatic scale?
With just over a week until Super Bowl 57 kicks off between Chiefs and Eagles, it's time to look back at some past editions. Where will this rank?
The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
NBC Sports
Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud. The video game company released its “Madden NFL 23” Super Bowl...
CBS Sports
NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How to watch, date, time, location, streaming, AFC, NFC rosters and explainer of event
The 2023 Pro Bowl will be different than in year's past. This year it features a new flag football format in the exhibition game between the AFC and NFC players. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games will span over multiple days with additional events, including the skills competition. The action began...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles, Chiefs eerily similar in many categories, including the same number of points scored
As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the biggest game of the year, predictions are flooding in from football fans and experts everywhere. Each team has its strengths, but their paths here have been quite similar -- remarkably so. As ESPN's Field Yates pointed out, the...
NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Roster Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting one offensive skill player back for the Super Bowl and putting another on IR. Kansas City officially activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Monday, making him eligible to play Sunday if the team calls on him. At the same time, the Chiefs placed wide ...
Yardbarker
49ers receiver thinks Chiefs will expose Eagles defense
There is at least one member of the San Francisco 49ers offense that is not buying the hype around the Philadelphia Eagles defense and thinks they are about to get exposed in the Super Bowl next week. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk told TheSFNiners Podcast this week that he is not...
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are just six days away from competing against the Philadelphia Eagles for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII. After a long road, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be getting some reinforcements back right when they need it most.
Comments / 0