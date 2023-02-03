ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NJ.com

The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)

The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Roster Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting one offensive skill player back for the Super Bowl and putting another on IR. Kansas City officially activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Monday, making him eligible to play Sunday if the team calls on him. At the same time, the Chiefs placed wide ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

49ers receiver thinks Chiefs will expose Eagles defense

There is at least one member of the San Francisco 49ers offense that is not buying the hype around the Philadelphia Eagles defense and thinks they are about to get exposed in the Super Bowl next week. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk told TheSFNiners Podcast this week that he is not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

