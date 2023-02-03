Read full article on original website
Oscar Valdez: “In May, I’ll be ready” for Emanuel Navarrete
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar Valdez says he’ll be ready to challenge Emanuel Navarrete for his newly won WBO super featherweight title in May at the earliest. It’ll be up to Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) and his promoters at Top Rank if they want to make the fight with the #2 WBO-ranked Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) or if they want to wait until the summer or later before making the fight.
Joshua must KO Franklin early to restore his psychological wellbeing
By Craig Daly: Anthony Joshua’s confidence level is shot at this point, making it vital that he score an early knockout of Jermaine Franklin for their announced fight on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London, England. According to Spencer Oliver, it won’t help former two-time heavyweight champion...
Oscar Valdez will make Emanuel Navarrete pay for his mistakes says Tim Bradley
By Adam Baskin: Tim Bradley says he believes that Oscar Valdez will make the sloppy Emanuel Navarrete pay for all the mistakes he made in Friday night’s fight against Liam Wilson at the Desert Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The former two-division world champion Valdez had a smile on his...
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano II rematch on May 20th: Will there be controversy again?
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn announced the rematch between undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor, who holds the IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO 135-lb belts, against the undisputed featherweight champ Amanda Serrano last Saturday night for May 20th in a venue still to be determined in Dublin, Ireland. Serrano lost...
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez on April 8th in San Antonio, TX
By Dan Ambrose: Undefeated former WBC super flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez will battle Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) in a 12 round headliner, competing for the vacant WBO 112-lb title on Saturday, April 8th, in a Matchroom Boxing promoted card on DAZN at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, in San Antonio, Texas.
Callum Smith faces Pawel Stepien on March 11th in Liverpool
By Brian Webber: Callum Smith will be headlining next month against unbeaten light heavyweight fringe contender Pawel Stepien in a 12 round fight on DAZN in a Matchroom Boxing promoted card on March 11th at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The 32-year-old former WBA super middleweight champion Smith (29-1,...
Should Dmitry Bivol fight Canelo at 168 in September?
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn is still saying that Dmitry Bivol wants to come down to 168 for the rematch against Canelo Alvarez in September so that he can have the opportunity to become undisputed at super middleweight and then return to 175 to try and repeat that feat in that weight class.
Anthony Joshua – Jermaine Franklin LIVE on DAZN on April 1st
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua’s fight against Jermaine Franklin is now official for April 1st on regular non-PPV on DAZN at the O2 Arena in London, England. This is a must-win fight for the 33-year-old former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs), as he can no longer afford to absorb defeats if he wants to achieve his dream of capturing another world title.
Eddie Hearn says Pacquiao vs. Benn discussions have started
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn claims minor talks have begun for a fight between retired Manny Pacquiao and Conor Benn. A fight between the 44-year-old Pacquiao and Benn would likely have to occur abroad because Conor doesn’t have a boxing license to fight in the UK after surrendering his license after testing positive twice for the banned performance-enhancing drug clomifene.
In Defense of the Brawlers
By Eric Coronado: This past weekend, Amanda Serrano earned a comfortable, yet hard-fought decision over Erika Cruz to unify the women’s featherweight division. The fight was a high-action affair, but Serrano (44-2-1, 30 kos) was able to dictate the range and pace for much of it following the scrappy opening rounds. Cruz (15-2-0, 3 KOs), to her credit, kept Serrano’s hands full with her high punch volume and landed plenty of clean punches on Serrano.
Top 5 Heavyweight Champions in the 1980s – VIDEO
In the 1980s there were 15 men who held claim to at least a portion of the heavyweight championship between January 1st, 1980 and December 31st, 1989. For the purposes of this video, we are specifically comparing heavyweight championship reigns and championship bouts that happened during this particular stretch. The...
Shakur Stevenson says Devin Haney has no choice but fight him or vacate in 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Shakur Stevenson says Devin Haney will have no choice but to defend against him or Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis or vacate his undisputed lightweight championship this year if he successfully gets past Vasyl Lomachenko on May 20th. Without Top Rank forcing the issue, it’s questionable whether...
Canelo Alvarez picks Benavidez to defeat Plant on March 25th
By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez is picking WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez to defeat Caleb Plant when the two meet next month on March 25th on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo feels that the power & the youth of the 26-year-old...
Edgar Berlanga could fight Canelo Alvarez in 2024 says Eddie Hearn
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn is chomping at the bit to sign the popular New Yorker Edgar Berlanga to match him against Canelo Alvarez in 2024. Hearn still says Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) needs to prove himself against three world-ranked contenders this year for him to get the fight against Canelo.
Tony Harrison admits he’s chasing Jermell Charlo trilogy
By Sean Jones: Tony Harrison says he’s chasing the trilogy fight with undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, and he believes he’s going to lock himself into that fight by defeating Tim Tszyu to capture the vacant WBO interim 154-lb title on March 12th in Australia. The former...
Usyk says Tyson Fury an actor, plays for the cameras
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk says Tyson Fury puts up a false front when he’s in front of the camera, going into an acting mode, playing a “bad guy” but in reality, he’s entirely different. Usyk says he views Fury as totally unlike the villain character that he’s created.
Eddie Hearn denies Canelo Alvarez is slipping
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn is adamant that Canelo Alvarez isn’t showing signs of slippage in his last two fights since capturing the undisputed championship in 2021. On social media, boxing fans have noted that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has looked like he’s lost a couple of steps since his fight with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and then looked almost as bad in his recent trilogy match against 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
Edgar Berlanga says Top Rank wanted to take him off headliners
By Brian Webber: Edgar Berlanga says one factor that led to him parting ways with Top Rank is the promotional company wanted to demote him to co-main event status, removing him from being a headliner as he’d been. Now as a free agent, Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) is in...
Serrano vs. Cruz & Baumgardner vs. Mekhaled – Tonight’s Live Results From New York
By Mark Eisner: IBF/IBO/WBC/WBO female featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) defeated WBA champ Erika Cruz (15-2, 3 KOs) by a 10 round unanimous decision to capture the undisputed championship on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Cruz was cut on the scalp from a clash...
Boxing Results: Emanuel Navarrete stops Liam Wilson in a War!
By Ken Hissner: At the Diamond Desert Arena, Glendale, Arizona, Friday over ESPN and ESPN+ promoter Bob Arum (Top Rank Boxing) presented in the Main Event 2-Division world champion and current WBO World Featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete and WBO International Super Featherweight champion taking a third world title after coming off the canvas in the fourth round to stop Liam Wilson in the ninth round after scoring a knockdown for the vacant WBO World Super Featherweight championship.
