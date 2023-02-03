Read full article on original website
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Jeffrey Lurie Has Built a Massive Net Worth, Owns the Philadelphia Eagles
After the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC Championship on Jan. 29, 2023, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie praised all involved in the organization. Lurie, who has owned the Eagles franchise since 1994, has also led an impressive career in film production. Here's a look at Jeffrey Lurie's net worth in 2023.
Super Bowl 57 updates: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles news from Arizona
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for Super Bowl 57 in Arizona on Sunday. Follow our updates on their preparations and the preparations for the game. Madden NFL 23 simulates Super Bowl ...
Color blind? Eagles may have picked wrong jersey color for Super Bowl
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
100,000 NFL Fans Have Signed Petition for Donna Kelce To Do Super Bowl LVII Coin Toss
Over 100,000 NFL fans signed a petition for Donna Kelce to do the coin toss at Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce is the mother of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. A noted supporter and fan of both teams due to her sons, “Mama Kelce” was present at both team’s games this season.
Million dollar bet placed on Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII
Every year around this time, we hear several wild stories about various Super Bowl bets. Sometimes it’s something ridiculous, like
Chiefs, Eagles land in Phoenix, prepare for Super Bowl 57
PHOENIX (AP) — A few minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed in Phoenix, the pilot hung a “Chiefs Kingdom” flag out of the window as players, coaches and staff got off the plane and walked across the runway. About an hour later,...
Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets
4 Chiefs besides Patrick Mahomes looking to ruin the Eagles Super Bowl party by Jackie Quattro Eagles News Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets by Geoffrey Knox 2 minutes ago Follow @GQ_4_Eva Tweet Share x Pin Comment Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles…
Philadelphia Eagles fans stocking up on Super Bowl 57 gear
"I was shopping for 'It's a Philly Thing,' but I can't seem to find it so I'm just going to wear my McNabb jersey," said Flo Thorn of Maple Shade.
The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
Sand sculpture at Jersey Shore shows love for Super Bowl-bound Eagles
There is no denying the passion of Philadelphia Eagles fans. That passion flows from the city, across the Delaware River and into South Jersey. Sorry North Jersey Giants fans, half the state flies the Eagles flag proudly. And after kicking their New York nemesis back to the swamps of the...
Super Bowl 2023: 49ers star says he'd bet everything against Philadelphia and that Chiefs will expose Eagles
Even though his team got destroyed in the NFC Championship Game 31-7, it seems that 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk still isn't very impressed with the Philadelphia Eagles. During a Saturday appearance on the SF Niners podcast, Aiyuk was asked who he thought would win Super Bowl LVII, and not only did he pick against the Eagles, but he was so sure about his pick that he also said that he'd bet everything he owned on the Chiefs if he were allowed to bet on the game (NFL players aren't allowed to bet on NFL games).
Philadelphia Eagles’ C Jason Kelce’s pregnant wife to make history bringing her OB-GYN to Super Bowl LVII
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles is set to play in Super Bowl LVII, but his wife, Kylie, may be completing an important task of her own that day: giving birth. Jason revealed to his brother on their podcast “New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce” that, in addition to the family, they’re bringing Kylie’s doctor to the game in case she goes into labor with the couple’s third child during the match.
Andy Reid Talks Eagles, Brandon Graham Says he is Indebted to the KC Coach
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid will sit atop a riser in Phoenix Monday night and be asked all sorts of questions. Some of them will even have to do with facing the Eagles, an organization that gave him his first crack at being a head coach, a place where he spent 14 years.
New Atlantic City, NJ bar wants your dog’s photo to add to art mural
A new dog-friendly bar and restaurant in Atlantic City is holding a contest where your dog's photo could become a permanent fixture!. Good Dog Bar is opening off Atlantic Ave. in A.C. in March and owners Dave and Heather Gleason are kicking off their arrival to Atlantic City with a contest that's become quite 'pup'-ular at their OG Philly location.
A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
