'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
This man paid $600 for an old horse trailer and turned it into a tiny home that he rents out on Airbnb. Take a look at how he did it.
Khylen Baldwin transformed an old horse trailer into an off-grid Airbnb tiny home. He didn't have much experience with construction, so relied on YouTube.
1923: [Spoiler] Confirmed to Return in Just-Announced Season 2
This just in: We know of at least one Dutton who’ll survive 1923‘s freshman season. On the heels of the Yellowstone prequel’s Season 2 renewal Friday, series star Harrison Ford confirmed that he will, indeed, be in the sophomore run. Press PLAY on the video below to hear him announce the news to Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today. Giddy up, y’all. Harrison Ford is not playing coy. The actor tells @SavannahGuthrie he’ll be there for second season of ‘1923,’ the Yellowstone prequel. pic.twitter.com/er1Gq54iUm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 3, 2023 Created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, 1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (played by Harrison Ford)...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
TikTok's latest fashion craze? Tights as pants
Hitting the farmer's market to pick up flowers or meeting your friends at a fancy restaurant without pants is likely the premise of many people's worst nightmare. But thanks to the unwavering influence of the Jenner sisters and the luck of TikTok's trend cycle, forgoing pants in favor of sheer tights is the latest trend pushing the needle on the adage less is more.
Taylor Swift Was A Full-On Heroine When A Photographer Hollered At A Publicist On The Red Carpet
Taylor Swift saved the day when photographers yelled at a publicist on the Grammy's red carpet.
Why Does Hermione Obliviate Her Parents in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows'? What to Know
To this day, fans of the Harry Potter franchise believe that leaving home to hunt and destroy Horcruxes was the hardest for our favorite courageous witch, Hermione Granger (Emma Watson). Her best friends, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron (Rupert Grint), came from families that understood everything going on in the wizarding world; meanwhile, Hermione's parents were muggle dentists who hadn't a clue about magic.
Ben Aldridge Says He Could 'Breathe Easier' After Coming Out as Gay at 34: 'I Needed That So Badly'
"I wasn't aware of how much I needed to do that," says the Spoiler Alert and Knock at the Cabin actor Ben Aldridge says he "underestimated how significant" coming out publicly would impact his life. During the Knock at the Cabin actor's appearance on Variety's Just for Variety podcast this week, Aldridge, 37, said he "felt so powerful" after he came out via an Instagram post in June 2020. "It sounds dramatic, but I could just breathe easier," Aldridge told Variety's Mark Malkin. "I underestimated how significant that was...
The Last of Us is held together by dad jokes, just like it should be
You’ve probably heard the joke “Why did the scarecrow earn a medal? Because he was outstanding in his field.” But The Last of Us’ Ellie (Bella Ramsey) never has. When she pulls it seemingly at random from her book of puns, she is trying to spring it on Joel (Pedro Pascal), looking to elicit a final eye roll before they go to sleep. When he instead offers up the punchline, she’s both delighted and aghast: “You dick! Did you read this?”
This Simple Switch Made My Uncomfortable Bed Feel Like It Belongs in a 5-star Hotel
It's the best night's sleep I've ever had.
HBO’s The Last of Us brought in a fan-favorite game character in a different way
HBO’s The Last of Us ends its fourth episode with a cliffhanger — Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) waking up to guns in their face, one of which is being held by a child with a drawn-on, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-style eye mask. It’s a continuation...
How the end of Netflix password sharing will change the way families watch, especially the ones with college-age children
The streaming entertainment giant's long-awaited attempt to limit password sharing is coming by March. While details have been closely guarded, an FAQ page update this week, since deleted by Netflix, suggested how it plans to identify account sharing abuse. College kids' use of families' at-home logins may be among the...
The Last of Us episode 5 will air early, out of the way of the Super Bowl
Apologies to anyone who put money on the zombies winning the Super Bowl: HBO has officially moved the premiere date for the fifth episode of The Last of Us. Episode 5 will be available early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand, starting Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST, instead of splitting the Sunday night slot with the Super Bowl.
Reese Witherspoon Stuns in Baby Blue Peplum Dress at Netflix Film Premiere
The actress both produced and stars in the new movie on the streaming giant.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'New Amsterdam'
Spinoffs of a teen comedy-drama and baking competition series are also trending on the streaming service.
Sounds Like Netflix Made A Big Whoops When It Posted Its New Account Sharing Rule Changes This Week, Fans Are Not Pleased
Netflix may have messed up after posting its new account-sharing rules, and fans are not happy.
Man armed with a crossbow who broke into Queen Elizabeth's castle in an attempt to assassinate the monarch found guilty of treason
Jaswant Singh Chail broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day in 2021 and said, "I am here to kill the Queen."
I tracked what I did for every hour of my life for the last 5 years, splitting all activities into 11 categories. It helped me stop wasting time.
Trevor Sweet began his ambitious project in high school and said he sees no reason to stop. He said it helps spark old memories and manage his time.
GoldenEye 007 marked a massive change in the course of game design
In the late summer of 1997, just about a quarter century ago, GoldenEye 007 stuck itself firmly into the cartridge slot and mental landscape of a generation. Pierce Brosnan’s perfectly sculpted hairdo and the 007 logo peeked out from the curved dome of the Nintendo 64’s dark plastic slab, watching over countless hours spent in lo-poly shootouts, plastic trident controllers clutched in sweaty hands during endless split-screen deathmatch rounds.
