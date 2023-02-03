Read full article on original website
cdrecycler.com
ShearCore appoints new service manager
ShearCore, a division of Superior, Wisconsin-based Exodus Global, has announced that Tim Jacobson has been named its service manager. Jacobson will be the primary liaison between the customer, field service, inside sales, outside sales, engineering and operations. Jacobson brings over 20 years of experience in mechanical repair, ShearCore says. Most...
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
fordauthority.com
Ford Leaves Truck And Engine Manufacturing Association
Ford is investing heavily in all-electric vehicles as it aims to eventually convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs in Europe by 2030, though it hasn’t yet determined a date to do so in North America. Regardless, The Blue Oval has set lower expectations in terms of when it might electrify its heavier-duty commercial vehicles, which is understandable given the state of current EV battery technology. In the meantime, FoMoCo continues to back efforts to reduce climate change, which is precisely why it has decided to exit the Truck and Engine Manufacturing Association (EMA), according to Politico.
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
Ford vs. GM: A tale of two automakers
GM and Ford are driving down two different paths for investors, creating a divide within the automotive sector after quarterly earnings and input from the CEOs.
freightwaves.com
Trucking demand visibility is far more important than supply
Chart of the Week: Total Count of Tractors from For Hire Fleets, Outbound Tender Volume Index Monthly – USA SONAR: TCFH.USA, OTVIMTH.USA. The question of how trucking capacity is growing or declining is common in industry, but the reality is that demand fluctuations are far more important to monitor as they swing much more violently.
Carscoops
IRS Changes EV Tax Credit Vehicle Classifications: Here’s The New List Of Qualifying Cars
Consumers and automakers have succeeded in convincing the U.S. Treasury Department to reassess how it classifies electric vehicles for the purposes of applying tax credits. That means, for example, that all Tesla Model Ys are now considered SUVs and qualify for $7,500 in incentives, not just the rare three-row version.
Diving Into the Appeal of Brekr Electric Bikes!
Why You Should Consider Brekr E-Bikes for Your Next Adventure?. Have you ever heard of Brekr? If not, then you’re in luck. Brekr is a bike manufacturer based out of the Netherlands specializing in designing and producing high-performance electric bikes. To say this electric vehicle stood out would be an understatement. When I first saw this bike, the first thing that stood out was that bold diagonal crossbar and that banana-like saddle seat. This design is carried out through Model B and the newly introduced Model F, which will be the focus of this article.
electrek.co
Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month
US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today. Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States,...
Drivers turn off car heating to help cut fuel consumption, says survey
One in six drivers (16%) turn off their car’s heating in an attempt to save on fuel costs, a new survey suggests.The poll of 2,000 British drivers commissioned by Vitality Car Insurance indicated that not driving too fast is the most common method of trying to reduce fuel usage, with 55% doing so.Other ways of cutting petrol and diesel bills include keeping tyres inflated to the correct level (51%), removing unnecessary items (29%) and keeping windows closed (22%).There are conflicting opinions about whether switching off a car’s heating saves fuel.The RAC says it does, so advises drivers to “dress for...
electrek.co
New electric motor kit for kayaks silently adds over 80 miles of range
Newport Vessels is showing off its latest electric motor kit, this time designed to turn kayaks into electric boats. The easy-to-use NK300 motor is designed for fishermen, outdoors enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to go further on their kayaks than their arms will take them. Newport is known for their...
cdrecycler.com
Mattress recycling helps to cut emissions, reduce water and energy consumption
A life cycle analysis of the Mattress Recycling Council’s (MCR’s) California operations conducted by an independent party found that the program provides significant environmental benefits, including substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions along with water and energy usage. MRC has operated a statewide mattress recycling program in California...
cdrecycler.com
Steel output down in most of world in 2022
Statistics gathered by the Brussels-based World Steel Association (Worldsteel) show eight of the 10 largest steelmaking countries on Earth reduced their output in 2022, with India and Iran being the exceptions. Combined, the 64 nations that report figures to Worldsteel made about 1.83 billion metric tons of steel in 2022....
bstrategyhub.com
Top 11 John Deere Competitors & Alternatives
John Deere is a legendary brand in the world of agricultural equipment and machinery. Established in 1837, it is one of the oldest and most well-known companies. John Deere has a long and storied history of supplying farmers and ranchers with the highest quality equipment and machinery, from tractors and combines to hay balers and sprayers [1].
Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years
Consider holding a stake in businesses that represent the future of machine learning.
EV battery nickel product to be produced in the US for the first time
The metals refining company behind the new development claims to also be eco-friendly.
3 Reasons to Choose a Plug-in Hybrid over an EV
For environmental impact, choosing a plug-in hybrid over an EV may be the better choice. Read to learn more about how battery mining and versatility give these hybrids an advantage. The post 3 Reasons to Choose a Plug-in Hybrid over an EV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wood pellet industry expected to reach $29B in 2027
The Global Wood Pellet market was valued at $11.622 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of $29.964 billion in 2027. Wood pellets are renewable energy carriers. These are produced from sawdust or other...
constructiontechnology.media
New report reveals real extent of construction’s lack of efficiency
On average, only 46% of areas are utilised on a construction project during a given week, according to a new report from AI-based construction technology company, Buildots. Using what the company says is, “previously unavailable datasets of highly accurate, real-time information” a study has been produced looking at ways construction can improve its efficiencies.
fordauthority.com
Ford Owners Remain Least Likely To Be ‘One And Done’ Buyers
Ford has long enjoyed strong brand loyalty from its customers, ranking first in that category among all mainstream automakers last year, while S&P Global’s loyalty data found that Ford owners were the least likely to be “one and done” buyers than any other brand last fall – or in other words, customers that purchase a Blue Oval vehicle only to later sell or trade it for one from another brand. Now, S&P Global has released its latest loyalty data, and it reveals that once again, Ford owners are the least likely to be one and done when it comes to purchasing a vehicle from the brand.
