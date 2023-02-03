Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Why doctors say burns are more common in the winter months
MADISON, Wis. -- It is National Burn Awareness Week and UW Health is joining other organizations in sharing advice on some of the burns they see during the winter months. Those types of burns can range from ones received from fireplaces or scalding burns from hot water. Typically, health experts see more burns during the winter months because people are inside more often.
Channel 3000
MMSD officials give details on law enforcement presence near Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Metropolitan School District officials gave more details Saturday on what prompted a large law enforcement presence near Jefferson Middle School and Memorial High School Friday afternoon. In a message to families, the principals of both schools said a person was seriously injured in an incident at...
Channel 3000
I-39 northbound back open outside Beloit after fire
BELOIT, Wis. -- I-39/90 is back open Monday north of Beloit after a fire. The incident was reported at around 11:45 Sunday night near East Woodman Road.
Channel 3000
Multiple families displaced in fire at Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at a Madison apartment building destroyed one unit and displaced people living in three others Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Vera Court at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived.
Channel 3000
67-year-old man dies after crash on Madison's north side
MADISON, Wis. -- A 67-year-old man died Sunday night after a crash on Madison's north side, police said. Emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Packers Avenue and Anhalt Drive just after 6:20 p.m. Police said one vehicle was turning left onto Anhalt Drive when it was struck from behind by a vehicle driving north on Packers Avenue.
Channel 3000
Madison police search for homicide suspect on east side
MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison are searching for a homicide suspect who they said was spotted on the city's east side Sunday night. Police said an off-duty officer reported a suspicious vehicle that a homicide suspect may have been riding in. A pursuit began near the Panera Bread on East Washington Avenue.
Channel 3000
Richland County man accused of stealing gun, shooting at house
SYLVAN, Wis. -- Deputies in Richland County arrested a man Sunday after they said he stole a gun from a truck and shot at a house. Richland County Sheriff's officials said the shooting was first reported at around 2:20 a.m. at a home in Sylvan. Deputies found multiple bullet holes in the side of the house and spent shell casings were found in the driveway.
Channel 3000
In the 608: Winter Carnival returns with brand-new events for 83rd year
MADISON, Wis. - From themed ice skating to maple taffy making, the Wisconsin Union's free wintertime revelry series the Winter Carnival returns for an 83rd year Feb. 6-11, 2023. The series includes more than a dozen new events and the continuing of traditions, such as placing a to-scale, inflatable replica...
Channel 3000
Man arrested on bench warrant, additional charges after incident in grocery store parking lot
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say they arrested a man on an outstanding warrant who was reportedly throwing things at parked cars Sunday morning. The department says officers were called to the Woodman's on the city's east side just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday after getting several calls from people reporting a man who was acting "out of control."
Channel 3000
New documentary pays tribute to historic country bar near Evansville
It’s fitting that Bill Roach was driving Wisconsin’s country backroads with his brother, Jerry, when the subject of Bill’s next documentary short film was raised. “You should do one,” Jerry said, “on all the country bars that are going out of business.”
Channel 3000
Aaron Chadwick Greim
OREGON - Aaron C. Greim passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Oregon Wis. Originally from Bloomington, Ind., Aaron was born on Nov. 7, 1974, to Betty Halstead (Greim) and Jon Greim. A 1993 graduate of Bloomington High School South, Aaron earned a double major in Mathematics and Computer Science at Indiana University. A talented programmer, Aaron spent his career working for CACI, Crane Naval Base and while at Crane, Aaron received his master's degree in Business. Most recently Aaron worked for Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Through the years, Aaron was recognized numerous times for outstanding work.
Channel 3000
Helen Berniece Sauer
Helen Berniece Sauer, 94, formerly of Bennett, died peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at The Pines in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Helen was born on March 12, 1928, in Rochester, MN, and was the daughter of Henry J. and Genevieve H. (Bermel) Unkel. Helen was a graduate of St Mary’s Catholic School, Muscatine Iowa. Helen was united in marriage to Robert William Sauer in the Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport on December 12, 1948.
Channel 3000
Norma J. Orton
Norma J. Orton, 92, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Sienna Crest Assisted Living facility, Platteville, Wisconsin, with her loving daughter Donna by her side. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and community member. Norma was born June 21, 1930, in Iowa County, the daughter of Orville and...
Channel 3000
Former Excelsior treasurer accused of stealing property tax payments
EXCELSIOR, Wis. -- A former treasurer for the Town of Excelsior was accused Friday of using her position to steal property tax payments. Brittany Syvrud, 36, of Rock Springs was charged in Sauk County with theft from a business setting and misconduct in public office.
Channel 3000
William Roger Fahey
MADISON, Wis. -- William Roger Fahey died on 2 February 2023 at home in Madison, Wisconsin, surrounded by family. Bill was the youngest of 8 and the first in the family to be born in a hospital on 16 April 1926 in Madison to James and Agnes Fahey. Bill spent his first 13 years on their farm near Madison raising dairy cattle and farming before electrification. Bill’s family moved from the farm to Madison in 1939 after which he thoroughly enjoyed attending Blessed Sacrament School where he was an altar boy who served in the weddings of his two older sisters. Bill attended Edgewood High School and graduated in 1944. Upon high school graduation, Bill served in World War II in the European Theatre. He was a Private First Class in the U.S. Army Infantry in Patton’s 3rd Army. On the frontlines, he helped reclaim Austria and later served as a military police officer in Vienna as the war ended. He was honored to have been awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Bronze Star in connection with his service. In 1950 he graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Civil Engineering on the GI bill and became a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Wisconsin. He was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Testing Laboratory where he tested concrete materials used in the new interstate roadways started in the Eisenhower era. He retired in 1989 after 39 years of service.
Channel 3000
Charlene Marie Bernander
Charlene Bernander, age 63 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Tivoli at Divine Savior in Portage, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Joseph Corbin officiating. Visitation will be held at the United Presbyterian Church on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date.
Channel 3000
Judith Ellen Kleist
LODI - Judith Ellen (Bielawski) Kleist, age 66, of Lodi, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. A funeral service will be held at Gunderson Lodi Funeral and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday.
Channel 3000
Mimi K. Brush
STOUGHTON - Mimi Brush, 57, of Stoughton, Wis., died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, after decades of struggle against Multiple Sclerosis and other health problems which she endured with stoic determination. Before her health made it too difficult to work, Mimi was employed by Demco Inc., for many years and was admired for her energy and work ethic. Mimi made many lasting friendships among her co-workers.
