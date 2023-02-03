The Indianapolis Colts continue their search for a new head coach and as they consider a third round of interviews, one candidate was taken off the board Sunday. Former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who was let out of his contract with the team over the weekend, agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers to be their new defensive coordinator. He is expected to join the staff under former Colts head coach Frank Reich.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO