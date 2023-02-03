Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Related
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire
The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver
Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
Updated list of Colts' head coach finalists
The Indianapolis Colts continue their search for a new head coach and as they consider a third round of interviews, one candidate was taken off the board Sunday. Former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who was let out of his contract with the team over the weekend, agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers to be their new defensive coordinator. He is expected to join the staff under former Colts head coach Frank Reich.
atozsports.com
Big name withdrawals from Minnesota Vikings coaching consideration
After the Minnesota Vikings let former Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell go, a highly active search for the next DC began. A search that is attracting some of the most sought-after names in the coaching circuit. The preferred name on the list is Denver Broncos’ DC Ejiro Evero. However, the Broncos...
NFL Draft: 3 packages that could get the No. 1 pick from the Bears
The Chicago Bears are actively looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a couple of teams should be bidding high for the rights to that slot. Now that the Super Bowl has approached, we need to look at teams who have their eyes on the 2023 NFL Draft, notably the Chicago Bears.
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
FOX's Plan For Greg Olsen Revealed On Monday
Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons on Feb. 1, said on Monday that he will start with FOX Sports as a broadcaster for the 2024 NFL season. Brady's new endeavor has a direct effect on Greg Olsen's job security. Last May, FOX announced that Brady will join as ...
Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team
At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
NFL Analysis Network
This Packers-Bengals Trade Sends Tee Higgins To Green Bay
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be the next young wide receiver to cash in on a lucrative new contract this offseason. After being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson, he has cemented himself as one of the better young receivers in the league.
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
Major updated provided in Cardinals head coach search
It is not known who the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals will be. But we know that it will not be defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Joseph has been Arizona’s defensive coordinator since 2019, the same year that Kliff Kingsbury was hired as head coach. And when the Cardinals fired Kingsbury, Joseph was not Read more... The post Major updated provided in Cardinals head coach search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up. In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
CBB world blasts insane coaching decision
It’s not a secret that the Ohio State Buckeyes have struggled on the basketball court as late with the team losing eight of their last nine games and falling to just 11-11 on the season, on pace to likely miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time under head coach Chris Holtmann. It’s clear that Read more... The post CBB world blasts insane coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases New Final Four Prediction
The NCAA Tournament begins next month. ESPN's Basketball Power Index is constantly updating its projections for the event. The BPI is meant to be predictive and forward-facing. It updates daily and has several categories for ranking teams, including estimating how they will do in the NCAA ...
Indiana posts historic win over AP No. 1 opponent
The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team picked up perhaps their biggest victory in a decade Saturday. At home, the Hoosiers’ took down their in-state opponents, the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. They came out with a 79-74 victory, and that marked the first Indiana win against an Associated Press No. 1 opponent in a Read more... The post Indiana posts historic win over AP No. 1 opponent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On Retirement
Following a huge season for the San Francisco 49ers, where they made it as far as the NFC Championship, and possibly even a season where they would have had a chance to win it all if not for a series of injuries to quarterback after quarterback, one of their superstar players has made his decision about his future.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Big Retirement
One of the best receivers of the past decade is calling it a career. And what a career it was... Taking to social media on Monday, former Bengals-Cardinals star wideout A.J. Green announced that he's moving on to the next chapter of his life. I've never been a man of many words so I'll keep this ...
Comments / 0