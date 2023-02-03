ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire

The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver

Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated list of Colts' head coach finalists

The Indianapolis Colts continue their search for a new head coach and as they consider a third round of interviews, one candidate was taken off the board Sunday. Former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who was let out of his contract with the team over the weekend, agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers to be their new defensive coordinator. He is expected to join the staff under former Colts head coach Frank Reich.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Big name withdrawals from Minnesota Vikings coaching consideration

After the Minnesota Vikings let former Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell go, a highly active search for the next DC began. A search that is attracting some of the most sought-after names in the coaching circuit. The preferred name on the list is Denver Broncos’ DC Ejiro Evero. However, the Broncos...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.  Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

FOX's Plan For Greg Olsen Revealed On Monday

Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons on Feb. 1, said on Monday that he will start with FOX Sports as a broadcaster for the 2024 NFL season. Brady's new endeavor has a direct effect on Greg Olsen's job security. Last May, FOX announced that Brady will join as ...
The Spun

Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team

At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
EAST LANSING, MI
NFL Analysis Network

This Packers-Bengals Trade Sends Tee Higgins To Green Bay

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be the next young wide receiver to cash in on a lucrative new contract this offseason. After being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson, he has cemented himself as one of the better young receivers in the league.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Major updated provided in Cardinals head coach search

It is not known who the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals will be. But we know that it will not be defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Joseph has been Arizona’s defensive coordinator since 2019, the same year that Kliff Kingsbury was hired as head coach. And when the Cardinals fired Kingsbury, Joseph was not Read more... The post Major updated provided in Cardinals head coach search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up.  In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

CBB world blasts insane coaching decision

It’s not a secret that the Ohio State Buckeyes have struggled on the basketball court as late with the team losing eight of their last nine games and falling to just 11-11 on the season, on pace to likely miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time under head coach Chris Holtmann. It’s clear that Read more... The post CBB world blasts insane coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Indiana posts historic win over AP No. 1 opponent

The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team picked up perhaps their biggest victory in a decade Saturday. At home, the Hoosiers’ took down their in-state opponents, the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. They came out with a 79-74 victory, and that marked the first Indiana win against an Associated Press No. 1 opponent in a Read more... The post Indiana posts historic win over AP No. 1 opponent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Makes Decision On Retirement

Following a huge season for the San Francisco 49ers, where they made it as far as the NFC Championship, and possibly even a season where they would have had a chance to win it all if not for a series of injuries to quarterback after quarterback, one of their superstar players has made his decision about his future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Big Retirement

One of the best receivers of the past decade is calling it a career. And what a career it was... Taking to social media on Monday, former Bengals-Cardinals star wideout A.J. Green announced that he's moving on to the next chapter of his life. I've never been a man of many words so I'll keep this ...
GEORGIA STATE

