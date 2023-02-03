Read full article on original website
Man who escaped Saline County law enforcement in December found dead
It began in late Dec, 28 when a Saline County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck with an expired tag near Broadway and State Street in Salina.
ksal.com
Escapee Found Deceased
A Salina man who slipped out of a handcuff to escape custody from a patrol vehicle is dead. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 37-year-old Steven Moss took his own life Sunday morning inside a house in Genesseo as Rice County authorities were just outside the door. Moss was...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting gun at police in Clay Center
CLAY CENTER (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after firing a handgun at law enforcement in Clay Center. Clay Center Police Department Chief Bill Robinson reports that police received a call at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 that a man was shooting a firearm out of his front door in the […]
ksal.com
February Most Wanted Online
The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The February list went online Saturday. Those on the new list are wanted for crime that include among others aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated...
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening officers with “sharp object”
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan is behind Pottawatomie Co. bars after he allegedly threatened three RCPD officers with a “sharp object.”. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around noon on Friday, Feb. 3, officials were called to investigate a verbal altercation between a man and a woman.
UPDATE: Missing kids safe, Foley turns self in, arrested at JCPD
JUNCTION CITY - Junction City Police Department announced Jeana Foley, who was wanted for abducting her three children in December, has turned herself in at the Junction City Police Department on February 6th at approximately 1:00 pm. All three children, 6-year-old Rosie, 5-year-old Camden and 3-year old Genevieve were returned...
Stolen mortuary SUV recovered near downtown Salina
An SUV stolen from an east Salina mortuary in late January was recovered Thursday in another part of the city. Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue, for the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness reported seeing a man looking inside a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Silver Alert canceled for Great Bend man
A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Great Bend man.
KBI: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kansas man found safe
-------- BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities on Sunday issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigaton. The whereabouts of Paul Zamarripa, 80, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. He was...
Local woman injured when struck by car in central Salina
A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a car in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Herzog, 66, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2012 Honda Accord, when he attempted to turn left onto S. Fourth Street and struck Tihomina Green, 40, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KWCH.com
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire
BURRTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Genevieve Bachman and her family are on the long road to recovery after their home went up in flames in Burrton, Kansas. “I’m just watching everything that I own just go up in smoke,” Bachman said. “Its not like you can run in there and save it you know.”
ksal.com
Henry “Hank” Ashton
Henry “Hank” Ashton was born on June 10, 1948, in Salina, Kansas, where he lived all his life before passing away February 4, 2023. Hank is survived by his son, Shane Ashton (Stephanie) of Albuquerque, NM, and his daughter, Kim Ashton ( Reace Williams) of Bradenton, Florida. He is also survived by his 16-year-old four-legged, furry kid, Edi, who brought Hank much joy after his wife of 38 years, Linda Ashton, passed. In fact, we are all pretty sure Linda adopted Edi so that Hank would have a little companion after her death. Hank is also survived by his sisters Patricia Painter and Phyllis Harper.
ksal.com
Exam Room on Wheels
Salina Family Healthcare Center is launching its new mobile medical unit. According to the organization, the new vehicle will allow their Outreach team to travel to, well anywhere, and offer medical services – all without patients coming into the office or even leaving rural communities. “The Outreach department at...
wichitabyeb.com
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
ksal.com
Donald E. Cain
Donald E. Cain, 96, of Salina, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Smoky Hill Rehabilitation Center. He was born on a farm on October 28, 1926, in Longford, KS, the son of Ben and Edna (Snowden) Cain. He was married to Betty Lou Repstine on March 26, 1948 at...
S.T.E.A.M. Stations at Hutchinson Public Library Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Public Library will be holding a S.T.E.A.M. Stations event for kids on Feb. 7. There will be multiple S.T.E.A.M stations with a number of different activities for kids to engage in. “Kids and parents are welcome to come through or they can kind of...
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wheat Scoop: KAWG takes to the Hill to convey Farm Bill needs
Now is the time for wheat farmers to make their priorities known as negotiations for the next Farm Bill kick into high gear. That was a clear message from lawmakers and association staff alike during the 2023 Kansas Commodity Classic. As the calendar turns to a new month, Kansas Wheat is carrying forward that call to action as staff and board members join counterparts from across the country for the joint meetings of U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers.
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Restaurant In Kansas Known As Much For Its Desserts As Its Main Dishes
Looking for a meal with desserts that are just as tasty as the appetizers and entrees? Look no further: Renaissance Cafe in the little town of Assaria is one of the most beloved small town restaurants in Kansas. The main dishes are incredible, but next time you dine there, make sure you save some space in your stomach. The dessert selection is amazing and just as high of quality as the rest of the menu. It’s a spot that will have you wanting to skip the meal to just enjoy a slice of cheesecake (though we’re certainly not advocating for that).
