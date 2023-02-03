Read full article on original website
Exam Room on Wheels
Salina Family Healthcare Center is launching its new mobile medical unit. According to the organization, the new vehicle will allow their Outreach team to travel to, well anywhere, and offer medical services – all without patients coming into the office or even leaving rural communities. “The Outreach department at...
Saline County escapee Steven Moss dead in Geneseo
An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said during a media briefing on Dec. 29. The deputy attempted to stop the pickup, but it took off and a pursuit ensued, first through multiple Salina neighborhoods and then in Saline, Ottawa, Lincoln, and Ellsworth counties.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Augustine, Tammra Jo; 60; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Coffman,...
Silver Alert canceled for Great Bend man
A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Great Bend man.
Donald E. Cain
Donald E. Cain, 96, of Salina, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Smoky Hill Rehabilitation Center. He was born on a farm on October 28, 1926, in Longford, KS, the son of Ben and Edna (Snowden) Cain. He was married to Betty Lou Repstine on March 26, 1948 at...
Sally J. (Cryderman) Thorp
Sally J. Thorp, 83, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born on January 15, 1940 in Salina to Raymond and Lillian (Lohman) Cryderman. Sally was a registered nurse working at Asbury Hospital and then Salina Regional Health Center for 40 years. On December 31, 1961 she was united in marriage to James Thorp.
UPDATE: Missing kids safe, Foley turns self in, arrested at JCPD
JUNCTION CITY - Junction City Police Department announced Jeana Foley, who was wanted for abducting her three children in December, has turned herself in at the Junction City Police Department on February 6th at approximately 1:00 pm. All three children, 6-year-old Rosie, 5-year-old Camden and 3-year old Genevieve were returned...
Henry “Hank” Ashton
Henry “Hank” Ashton was born on June 10, 1948, in Salina, Kansas, where he lived all his life before passing away February 4, 2023. Hank is survived by his son, Shane Ashton (Stephanie) of Albuquerque, NM, and his daughter, Kim Ashton ( Reace Williams) of Bradenton, Florida. He is also survived by his 16-year-old four-legged, furry kid, Edi, who brought Hank much joy after his wife of 38 years, Linda Ashton, passed. In fact, we are all pretty sure Linda adopted Edi so that Hank would have a little companion after her death. Hank is also survived by his sisters Patricia Painter and Phyllis Harper.
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
February Most Wanted Online
The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The February list went online Saturday. Those on the new list are wanted for crime that include among others aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated...
Riley County Arrest Report February 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. OSCAR FERNANDO RAMOS BENAVIDES, 41, St. George, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; Bond $750. KODY AUSTIN BUSING, 23, Clay Center, Criminal damage to property;...
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening officers with “sharp object”
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan is behind Pottawatomie Co. bars after he allegedly threatened three RCPD officers with a “sharp object.”. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around noon on Friday, Feb. 3, officials were called to investigate a verbal altercation between a man and a woman.
Shots Fired at Hunters, Arrest Made
A Saline County man is facing numerous charges after firing a 9mm pistol at three hunters. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 59-year-old John Coffman was taken into custody on Saturday evening after he allegedly fired a handgun toward three goose hunters he believed shot at him.
The Incredible Restaurant In Kansas Known As Much For Its Desserts As Its Main Dishes
Looking for a meal with desserts that are just as tasty as the appetizers and entrees? Look no further: Renaissance Cafe in the little town of Assaria is one of the most beloved small town restaurants in Kansas. The main dishes are incredible, but next time you dine there, make sure you save some space in your stomach. The dessert selection is amazing and just as high of quality as the rest of the menu. It’s a spot that will have you wanting to skip the meal to just enjoy a slice of cheesecake (though we’re certainly not advocating for that).
