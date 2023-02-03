Know your news? Prove it with this week’s Great PA News Quiz.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA
It was a busy week in Pennsylvania news — from new reporting on Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program to the sudden pause of a vital homeowner relief program and Punxsutawney Phil’s controversial prediction.

Click the button below to test your knowledge of the latest headlines from Harrisburg and around the state.

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen ( cdeppen@spotlightpa.org ) with a heads up. And best of luck!

