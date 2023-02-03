(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam and Easthampton. The Agawam Public Library is collecting pajamas for kids and teens until February 28th. The library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins to participate in the Annual Bruins PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families Wonderfund, as well as Cradles to Crayons.

AGAWAM, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO