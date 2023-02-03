Read full article on original website
Town by Town: Bruins PJ donations and Eversource traffic advisory
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam and Easthampton. The Agawam Public Library is collecting pajamas for kids and teens until February 28th. The library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins to participate in the Annual Bruins PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families Wonderfund, as well as Cradles to Crayons.
TRAFFIC: Lights at intersection in Agawam are flashing due to crash
The lights at the intersection of North Westfield Street, North Street, and North Street in Agawam are on flash.
One person rescued during fire on East Silver Street in Westfield
Crews worked to put out a fire at a two-family home on East Silver Street in Westfield Monday morning.
Chicopee Police seize drugs, firearm during disabled vehicle check
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested Saturday in Chicopee after police discovered a firearms and drugs in his possession during a disabled vehicle check. According to Chicopee Police, officers were dispatched to the area of St. James Avenue and Cortland Street for the report on a disabled...
Monday night news update
In this update, 8 people are now without homes and 1 person was sent to the hospital after a fire that ripped through a Westfield apartment building, we're continuing to get answers with ongoing issues at apartment buildings owned by Springfield Gardens, and a devastating earthquake rocked southern Turkey and neighboring Syria early Monday. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Fire crews responding to dozen of burst pipe calls after frigid weekend
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Even though the arctic blast from the weekend is behind us, first responders and homeowners are still dealing with frozen and burst pipes brought on by the sub-zero temperatures. Western Mass News is getting answers on who is responsible for those repairs when a pipe does...
GoFundMe created for family of infant that died in Southwick accident
An infant was killed after a tree came crashing down on a car while driving on Route 57 late that morning. Now, efforts are underway to support the grieving families.
Video showing car driving by Agawam school bus stop raises safety concerns
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has obtained video of a close call at a school bus stop in Agawam that is raising safety concerns. We showed the video to one state legislator who said that the situation could have been fatal. The video obtained by Western Mass News...
Traffic advisory issued for intersection of Union and Cottage Streets in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource Gas will be working at the intersection of Union and Cottage Streets in Easthampton beginning Monday and continuing over the next several weeks. The work will be to relocate multiple gas lines in the intersection and will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to...
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Feb. 5
‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills. ‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track...
West Springfield Police seeking man for unauthorized use of credit card
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man responsible for the unauthorized use of a credit card from a business on Riverdale Street. According to West Springfield Police, the unauthorized use occurred on February 2nd. Anyone with information is...
Cooper’s hawk rescued on Pleasant Street in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Cooper’s hawk in Northampton is safe and sound after being rescued on Pleasant Street Monday. According to the Northampton Police Department, the hawk was transported by Northampton Animal Control and taken to a rescue center for birds of prey. Good work to everyone involved!
Holyoke Fire went to 50 calls within 24 hours on Saturday
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a total of 50 calls for service within 24 hours on Saturday.
Wilbraham Police are searching for a missing man in the Hampden area
WILBRAHAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man missing on Sunday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, Paul Pirro was last seen in the Hampden area on Feb. 5. Officials confirmed that Pirro planned to drive to Baystate...
West Springfield Police looking to identify suspect wanted for stealing from a business
The West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connecting with stealing from a business.
Person Dies In Early Morning 3-Car Crash In Springfield: Police
One person was killed in an early morning three-car crash in Western Massachusetts this weekend, authorities said. The crash happened at the intersection of Liberty and Calvin Streets in Springfield around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh on Twitter. One adult male was...
One person was injured in Elliot Street shooting in Springfield
A man was injured in a shooting on Elliot Street Sunday afternoon.
8 people displaced following Westfield fire
All of February, the nation is celebrating Black History Month and a museum in Holyoke began showing a poster exhibit on Monday that talked about what the Jim Crow era was like both nationally and locally. A local college is offering free dental services to people in the community for...
Crews working to repair Longmeadow water main break
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some Longmeadow residents may experience water pressure issues while crews work to repair a water main break. Town officials said that the break occurred on Emerson Road Monday afternoon. Because of the break, several streets will see low or no water pressure, including:. Arlington Road. Lexington...
Suspect arrested, gun and drugs seized on Ronald Drive in Springfield
All of February, the nation is celebrating Black History Month and a museum in Holyoke began showing a poster exhibit on Monday that talked about what the Jim Crow era was like both nationally and locally.
