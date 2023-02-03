ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Bruins PJ donations and Eversource traffic advisory

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam and Easthampton. The Agawam Public Library is collecting pajamas for kids and teens until February 28th. The library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins to participate in the Annual Bruins PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families Wonderfund, as well as Cradles to Crayons.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police seize drugs, firearm during disabled vehicle check

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested Saturday in Chicopee after police discovered a firearms and drugs in his possession during a disabled vehicle check. According to Chicopee Police, officers were dispatched to the area of St. James Avenue and Cortland Street for the report on a disabled...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday night news update

In this update, 8 people are now without homes and 1 person was sent to the hospital after a fire that ripped through a Westfield apartment building, we're continuing to get answers with ongoing issues at apartment buildings owned by Springfield Gardens, and a devastating earthquake rocked southern Turkey and neighboring Syria early Monday. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Fire crews responding to dozen of burst pipe calls after frigid weekend

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Even though the arctic blast from the weekend is behind us, first responders and homeowners are still dealing with frozen and burst pipes brought on by the sub-zero temperatures. Western Mass News is getting answers on who is responsible for those repairs when a pipe does...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Feb. 5

‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills. ‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police seeking man for unauthorized use of credit card

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man responsible for the unauthorized use of a credit card from a business on Riverdale Street. According to West Springfield Police, the unauthorized use occurred on February 2nd. Anyone with information is...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Cooper’s hawk rescued on Pleasant Street in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Cooper’s hawk in Northampton is safe and sound after being rescued on Pleasant Street Monday. According to the Northampton Police Department, the hawk was transported by Northampton Animal Control and taken to a rescue center for birds of prey. Good work to everyone involved!
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Police are searching for a missing man in the Hampden area

WILBRAHAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man missing on Sunday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, Paul Pirro was last seen in the Hampden area on Feb. 5. Officials confirmed that Pirro planned to drive to Baystate...
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

8 people displaced following Westfield fire

All of February, the nation is celebrating Black History Month and a museum in Holyoke began showing a poster exhibit on Monday that talked about what the Jim Crow era was like both nationally and locally. A local college is offering free dental services to people in the community for...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews working to repair Longmeadow water main break

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some Longmeadow residents may experience water pressure issues while crews work to repair a water main break. Town officials said that the break occurred on Emerson Road Monday afternoon. Because of the break, several streets will see low or no water pressure, including:. Arlington Road. Lexington...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested, gun and drugs seized on Ronald Drive in Springfield

Fire crews responding to dozen of burst pipe calls after frigid weekend. We stopped by the Holyoke Fire Department, where crews told us that they have been working tirelessly since Saturday, dealing with water-related calls. Updated: 3 hours ago. All of February, the nation is celebrating Black History Month and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy