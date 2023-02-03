Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Everspace 2 Lands a Full Release at Last in April
After two years of early access, Rockfish Games is finally ready to bring Everspace 2 into full release, and it's got a date and everything: April 6. However, that's PC only, as Xbox Series X and S and PS5 will see an Everspace 2 release later this summer. Currently, Everspace...
IGN
Waves of Steel - Official Launch Trailer
Waves of Steel leaves Early Access and version 1.0 is available now on PC. Watch the launch trailer for this build-your-own-battleship arcade naval combat simulator game. Waves of Steel's v1.0 single-player campaign features the debut of the final 7 of the story's 33 missions, new threats, and more.
IGN
Dark and Darker Patch Notes: Playtest 4 Changes Feb 2023
The Dark and Darker Playtest #4 is now live, and there are several new systems and features in place for this demo, including new party building tools and a solo adventurer experience. Below you'll find the Dark and Darker Patch Notes for the Dark and Darker Alpha #4 Playtest - although please note there may be additional changes not listed here.
IGN
Spellcraft Challenges
Beyond basic tutorials showing you how to perform magical parkour and other spells, Forspoken will urge you to go above and beyond to hone your fighting skills by completing Spellcraft Challenges. On this page of IGN's Forspoken guide, you'll find a complete list of all the Spellcraft Challenges available in the game.
IGN
Chapter 8 - Search and Rescue
Search and Rescue is the eighth Chapter in Dead Space. Isaac needs to fix the Comms Array so they can receive feedback from the SOS Beacon. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Search and Rescue below.
IGN
Yonder Cape Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Yonder Cape, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Dark and Darker Classes
The Fighter is a versatile class, capable of equipping most weapons and armor in the game. They can sprint, but can't use any spells. The Barbarian is a slow moving, high damage melee class who can charge into the fray, with high health and innate magic resistance. They have a damage bonus using two-handed weapons.
IGN
Dynopunk - Official Demo Trailer
Here's a new look at Dynopunk in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, and learn more about the futuristic cyberpunk world that's inhabited by dinosaurs. A demo for Dynopunk is available now on Steam. In Dynopunk, you find yourself in a satiric world of the future, except instead of...
IGN
Brigantys Castle
The shop has some new items in stock so take a look and buy or craft better equipment as the upcoming location has multiple areas to cover. Bonus Objective 1: Perform an action to restore an ally's HP. (Reward: Experience Charm III x5) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card....
IGN
Boundary - Official Steam Next Fest 2023 Trailer
Get another look at Boundary in this latest trailer for the multiplayer tactical space-based shooter game. A demo is available as part of Steam Next Fest from today, February 6, until February 13, 2023,. In Boundary, engage in fierce team vs team zero-gravity firefights and execute low-gravity operations on orbiting...
IGN
Inner Visoria Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Inner Visoria, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Humble Plain Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Humble Plain, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Destiny 2 Lightfall Exotic Weapons and Armor
As Destiny 2: Lightfall approaches, a new look has been given as to the Exotic weapons and armor that you can expect to add to your collection once the expansion launches. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Exotic gear coming to Destiny 2 with the Lightfall expansion.
IGN
Everspace 2 Release Date Trailer
Everspace 2 is a single-player spaceship shooter with space and planet exploration, RPG elements, mining, crafting, and puzzles. It's out now in early access on PC, but its full release on PC is coming April 6, with PS5 and Xbox releases planned for this summer.
IGN
Paralogue - The Crux of Fate
This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Crux of Fate, a part of our Paralogues - List of Side Missions guide for Fire Emblem Engage. Here, we will go into how each mission is set up, how to best traverse the battles, and what kinds of rewards you can expect for completing each one.
IGN
Dead Space Remake Cheats and Secrets
There are a few new secrets and cheats in the Dead Space remake that unlock some cool little easter eggs, and even a secret ending. Here's a list of the cheats and secrets we know of so far. There are even more cheats for the original Dead Space, but unfortunately,...
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Adds Much Requested Fast Travel Feature
EA's Respawn Entertainment has listened to fan feedback and added the much requested fast travel feature to its upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As reported by Games Radar, director Stig Asmussen told Play Magazine that Respawn is implementing more ways to travel around Jedi: Survivor's worlds by including both fast travel and rideable mounts.
IGN
Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence - Official Announcement Trailer
Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence is a survival adventure game about protecting the most vulnerable and surviving the war. The player is thrown in the shoes of an ordinary man that is swooped into events beyond his control. He doesn't wonder why the war started, he doesn't look for the cause of it. The most important thing is here and now. Our character had the misfortune to live in a place of warfare. Your primary goal is to survive and, above all, to protect the innocent. Your wife and young baby are counting on you. Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence is launching on PC in 2023 with a demo available as part of the Steam Next Fest.
IGN
How to Play Against Friends in Marvel Snap
Battle Mode is a new game mode within Marvel Snap that allows you to compete against your friends, inviting them to private battles where cubes don't count towards your progression, they count towards your health. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of how Battle Mode works within Marvel Snap,...
IGN
Walkthrough
Welcome to IGN's Walkthrough for Dead Space (2023). This Dead Space Walkthrough contains complete guides for all twelve chapters of the game, including boss strategies, puzzle solutions, upgrade locations, and more, for both the remake and the 2008 original. Each page also contains IGN's guide for Dead Space (2008), maintained...
Comments / 0