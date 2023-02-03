ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surgoinsville, TN

RRCA Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship coming to Surgoinsville

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

The 2023 RRCA Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship is coming to Surgoinsville.

The 20th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, has been selected as the 2023 RRCA Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship. State championship awards will be presented to the top overall, top master, top grandmaster, and top senior grandmaster, male and female. The Road Runners Club of America is the oldest and largest organization in the United States dedicated to distance running.

The out-and-back, USATF-certified course begins and ends at Surgoinsville Middle School and features scenic rural roads across and along the Holston River. The race is part of the Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville Attorney Mark Skelton and is included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition and Long-Distance Series.

Numerous state age group records have been set on the course during the event’s history. Matthew Sonnenfeldt of Johnson City set the male course record of 52:21 in 2015, and Molly Allen of Kingsport set the female course record of 1:03:03 in 2010.

Runners of all ages and abilities are invited to participate. However, the course time limit is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Registration will begin at Surgoinsville Middle School at 7 a.m. The race begins at 8 a.m.

Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina of Kingsport will provide a post-race taco bar. The top three in five-year age group categories will receive awards, male and female. All participants will receive a long sleeve commemorative shirt.

The gold sponsors for the 2023 Surgoinsville 10 Miler include Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., Law Office of Mark A. Skelton, R. Douglas Strickland M.D., and Barberitos of Kingsport.

Since 1999, the award-winning Skelton Law Racing — a 100% volunteer organization — has presented a series of premier trail and road running events. Interested sponsors, volunteers and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series may contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton at 423-272-4812 or email markskelton@markskelton.com.

Race applications are available at the Skelton Law Office in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org.

