Vanderbilt, Ole Miss meet, each with something to prove

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Forecasting what this year's Dandy Dozen might look like
Today, we engage in an exercise in futility. Every year, the state's newpaper, the Clarion Ledger, puts out its list of what it calls "the Dandy Dozen." It is the top 12 prospects inside the state of Mississippi. As our attention begins to float toward the 2024 class, we thought we might give it an early stab at predicting what the Dandy Dozen might look like when it is finally released in August. These picks are in no order. So without further adieu, let's roll out our early predictions for which prospects might make the newspaper's Dandy Dozen this summer. Let us know who you think we left off and who we got right. We'll revisit this list in the springtime...
biloxinewsevents.com
Where to Eat in Oxford, Mississippi: 11 Yummy Suggestions – Wherever I May Roam
Oxford is a beautiful small town in North Mississippi and home to the University of Mississippi (more commonly referred to as Ole Miss). It has a rich history, unique shopping, and fantastic local eats. With a daughter attending school there and frequently revisiting after graduation, we are well versed on where to eat in Oxford Mississippi for a darned good meal. Here is our list of the…
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Students, Staff React to TikTok Restrictions
Now that the University of Mississippi says no one can use campus Wi-Fi for TikTok, students seem to be, well, entirely unaffected. Biology and chemistry major, Michael Davis, says that there are other ways to access TikTok. “You’ll just have to use your data or strictly use it off campus,...
Country music’s Ashley McBryde, Chapel Hart lead music lineup for one of Mississippi’s most anticipated spring festivals
One of Mississippi’s most anticipated arts spring festivals announced the music lineup for the weekend of art demonstrations and entertainment venues. The Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford released its 2023 music lineup on Thursday. The weekend’s music lineup features county singer Ashley McBryde, southern rock artist Marcus King...
Former Ole Miss chancellor, Mississippi gov. clash over private Medicaid talks
Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. Dr....
MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power
UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
tourcounsel.com
Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi
Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
actionnews5.com
Holly Springs Utility Company leaves customers figuratively and literally in the dark
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Since the start of the ice storm that swept through the Mid-South this week, customers of Holly Springs Utility Department (HSUD) have been calling, emailing, and messaging our newsroom, frustrated with the lack of communication coming from the utility company on when their power will be restored.
DeSoto Times Today
Crawfish Haven’s Cajun dishes taste like what you would find in N’awlins
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Crawfish Haven. 2100 Goodman Road.
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
Emergency services coming to Marshall County after ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some encouraging news for folks in Marshall County, many who have been without power since Tuesday, in the wake of a crippling ice storm. Governor Tate Reeves has ordered State emergency resources to the county to assist the Holly Springs Utility District in restoring power. WREG reports those living in the cold […]
wcbi.com
Tupelo police ask for help finding person wanted for forgery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help in solving a case, and Crime Stoppers could make it worth your time. The person seen in this security video is wanted in connection with a case of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo. If you know who this...
wtva.com
Corinth man sentenced to 14 years for stealing guns in Booneville and selling them in Chicago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Galvin Davis was sentenced to 14 years in prison for burglarizing a gun store and for possessing and transporting stolen firearms. 39-year-old Galvin Dwayne Davis of Corinth was sentenced for his crimes on Thursday, February 2. According to court documents, Davis was involved in the August...
Mississippi woman accused of shoplifting, arrested on multiple felony counts
A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of stealing from an Oxford business. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After an investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police arrest man accused of assaulting his grandmother
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made an arrest of a man that allegedly hit his grandmother. On January 31, TPD was called to 1013 North Gloster for a disturbance. Officers determined the suspect, 34-year-old Jamie Sheffield, had physically assaulted his grandmother. Officers arrested Sheffield and detectives began a...
desotocountynews.com
Lee reports campaign fundraising in candidacy for sheriff
The race to be elected DeSoto County Sheriff will take fundraising to successfully accomplish the desired result and the two candidates for the post are reporting growing war chests as their campaigns ramp up even more. Monday, Michael Lee, the current District 5 Supervisor running to replace the retiring Sheriff...
desotocountynews.com
Hernando awarded Transportation Alternatives grant
Pedestrian and bicycle improvements on Mt. Pleasant Road. The City of Hernando Bike Lane Improvements project application for Mt. Pleasant Road has been selected for a FY 22/23 Transportation Alternatives (TA) grant in the amount of $176,000. The federal grant was awarded in coordination with The Memphis MPO and The...
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Mississippi Is Also The Most Delicious
With fewer than 1000 residents, Tunica is the definition of a small town. While this tiny town may be known for the casinos that pepper the area, it’s also home to one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi. Blue and White Restaurant has been serving up some of the most delicious homestyle meals for nearly a century, and if you’ve never been, you’re in for a treat!
wtva.com
Amory man pleads guilty to a federal drug charge ahead of his trial
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Michael Wright of Amory pleaded guilty in US District Court in Oxford. Federal prosecutors say Wright possessed and intended to distribute methamphetamine in Dec. 2020. Wright pleaded guilty on Thursday, just days before his trial on Monday. He faces up to life in federal prison.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0