H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
By February 12, Austin Energy anticipates powering back on for "almost all" of its customers.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Following the ice storm, the Central Texas Food Bank starts distributing emergency food.Sherif AbdelazizTexas State
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
A day after a bone-chilling cold snap, temperatures in the Northeast climb.Sherif AbdelazizAustin, TX
The stars shine big and bright at the Texas Medal of Arts Awards
Honoring Texan leaders and luminaries in the arts and opening doors of artistic opportunity for young Texans, the Texas Medal of Arts Awards will soon roll out the red carpet. Heidi Marquez-Smith, CEO of Texas Cultural Trust, is here to tell us more about the star-studded event and how you can join them in celebrating the power of the arts.
Celebrate Free Cheese Week and support local at Antonelli's Cheese Shop!
Prepare to try your favorite fromage, taste the best brie, and sample scrumptious Stilton! Whether it's in wheels or wedges, it's Free Cheese Week at Antonelli's Cheese Shop, and the queen of curds herself, Kendall Antonelli, is here to tell us how you can come in and make your cheesy dreams come true and support local businesses, who need you more than ever.
Austin Energy hosting community events for those without power
Austin Energy is hosting events this week for community members without power to charge electronics and medical devices. The company's charging station will be located at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection at 2200 Justin Lane until 1 p.m. Sunday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Thousands still without power, Austin officials provide update...
Free lunches for students to be distributed at Elgin High School
ELGIN, Texas — Elgin ISD will provide free curbside lunch services to district students on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elgin High School. In order to pick up the lunch, you will need to provide the student’s name, address and campus. ALSO | Central Texas...
Wyoming welcomes visitors to their unique WYO Winter Rodeo!
Something Texas and the state of Wyoming have in common is the fun and excitement of the rodeo. It's the official sport of Wyoming. and while most traditional rodeo events take place during the summer months, there's a special twist on the sport in the wintertime. It involves an event that combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: horseback riding and skiing! Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan, is here to tell us more.
Live interview: Gov. Abbott talks challenges Central Texans face after ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Top of mind in Central Texas is damage from last week's ice storm, but the border, the economy, and the security risks associated with the use of TikTok are also significant concerns for Texans. Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined CBS Austin live for an exclusive interview...
New revolutionary approach to treating a common medical condition for men
Valley Side Medical Clinic offers acoustic wave therapy, to address the root of the cause of ED. Today, Marc Kramer joins us to explain more about their revolutionary approach to treating this common medical condition. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are...
Get your space ready for big game watch parties with Zerorez Austin!
It’s that time of year again, about a week until the “Big Game." But before you send out the invites for the watch party you might be missing the most important element, providing a clean and comfortable home to enjoy the game, and that’s where the team at Zerorez Austin can help! Brad McKee joins us with pre-game tips on getting your place ready with a Zerorez clean!
Mayor Kirk Watson issues public apology in response to winter storm management
AUSTIN, Texas — Mayor Kirk Watson is seemingly taking accountability for what many are calling a failed response to this year’s winter storm. “As mayor, I accept the responsibility on behalf of the city and I apologize that we’ve let people down in Austin,” said Watson.
Cronk 'laser-focused' on storm recovery as city leaders to investigate his leadership
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk said he's preparing to meet with city leaders this week on the news that the city council would take up an emergency measure on Thursday to "evaluate" Cronk's employment with the city. Less than an hour after Mayor Kirk Watson made that announcement on social...
Mayor Kirk Watson tests positive for COVID-19
AUSTIN, Texas — Mayor Kirk Watson announced on Twitter Saturday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19. He said he will abide by CDC protocols and isolate himself at home. ALSO | Mayor Kirk Watson issues public apology in response to winter storm management. “Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated...
Mayor of Lakeway expresses frustration with Austin Energy's winter weather response
Tom Kilgore, the mayor of Lakeway, said Austin Energy has failed to prioritize the recovery of critical infrastructure, like hospitals and senior living facilities. “Our beloved city has been devastated by this winter storm,” Kilgore said. “We have a tremendous amount of damage to property and to homes and we have lots of people who were out power for 72 hours.”
Thousands still without power, Austin officials provide update on storm response
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of residents Saturday night remain without power. Austin officials gave an update on the storm response Saturday afternoon at a press conference. The Austin Energy general manager said since Friday at 5 p.m. through noon Saturday, crews restored more than 62,000 customers, totaling 257,000 restorations, but there are still about 1,700 outages, affecting about 68,000 customers.
One critically injured in flash fire in NE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a fire in northeast Austin Sunday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11000 block of Georgian Drive. The fire was started outside when gasoline was poured on a burning...
SWAT team responds to North Austin business
The Austin Police Department's SWAT team responded to a North Austin business Sunday night after an armed suspect barricaded themselves inside. Police say they responded to a 911 call around midnight that stated a man showed a gun during a disturbance with the 911 caller in the 9600 block of I-35 near Rundberg Lane.
Lingering power outages leave area leaders juggling various stages of local emergency
AUSTIN, Texas — A break in Austin’s icy weather is giving crews a chance to deal with areas still without power, and it’s giving local leaders an opportunity to think ahead to head off new problems. Friday morning local officials talked about plans for recovery and applying...
Arborist advice: caring for your trees after the ice storm
It's still too early to know the full impact the ice storm has had on trees across Central Texas, but as the cleanup continues this weekend, many people are sizing up the damage. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler spoke with a tree expert to find out what should be done now...
Cedar Park PD is on scene due to a motorcycle vs vehicle collision
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar Park Police Department is on the scene of a major collision between a car and a motorcycle in Cedar Park, Sunday afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Cedar Park Police responded to the scene at North Bell and New Hope. Police say both North and Southbound lanes...
'Silent killer': ATCEMS seeing increase in carbon monoxide calls during power outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) has been busy responding to calls all week long during the Texas ice storm. The department says it has seen a 25% increase in calls from a normal day. One call they’re seeing more of is for carbon monoxide exposure. The...
Local utilities continue to chip away at outages caused by 'ice hurricane'
The weather on Monday cooperated as the Austin area continued to rebound following last week's ice storm. Electric providers today reported more progress in restoring service to their customers, but some residents have other needs they need met before they will feel things are back to normal. Austin’s electric utility...
