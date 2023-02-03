Read full article on original website
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
By February 12, Austin Energy anticipates powering back on for "almost all" of its customers.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Following the ice storm, the Central Texas Food Bank starts distributing emergency food.Sherif AbdelazizTexas State
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
A day after a bone-chilling cold snap, temperatures in the Northeast climb.Sherif AbdelazizAustin, TX
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Perform 'Unholy' at 2023 Grammys — Watch
One of the most inescapable songs of the year just led to one of the Grammys‘ most talked-about moments. Sam Smith and Kim Petras took the stage on Sunday to perform “Unholy,” shortly after it won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. And an introduction from Madonna? Iconic. And while we’re discussing special appearances, we should also note that several RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni appeared on stage with Smith and Petras, including Season 7 winner Violet Chachki and Season 13 finalist Gottmik. Watch footage of Smith and Petras’ 2023 Grammys performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available: [Performance]...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Wanted TLC to Record Songs That Eventually Became Hits for 702 and Whitney Houston
Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes chose a lot of music that TLC recorded. But not every song she wanted would be agreed upon by her group members and producers of their albums.
Brandi Carlile Wins Best Rock Performance for “Broken Horses” at 2023 Grammys
Brandi Carlile has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance with the song “Broken Horses.” She beat out fellow nominees Beck (“Old Man”), the Black Keys (“Wild Child”), Bryan Adams (“So Happy It Hurts”), Idles (“Crawl!”), Ozzy Osbourne (“Patient Number 9”), and Turnstile (“Holiday”). Carlile also won Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses.”
Cody Johnson’s ”Til You Can’t’ Wins Best Country Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Cody Johnson's career-changing hit "'Til You Can't" won Best Country Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and songwriter Ben Stennis gave an emotional speech asking for prayers. Best Country Song is awarded to the songwriters. Stennis co-wrote "'Til You Can't" with Matt Rogers, and Stennis was...
Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson
The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards
The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
Tobias Jesso Jr. Wins Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, at 2023 Grammys
Tobias Jesso Jr. has won Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, in the category’s inaugural year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. He was up against The-Dream, Amy Allen, Laura Veltz, and Nija Charles. Jesso’s songwriting credits within the eligibility period include Adele’s “To Be Loved” and “Can I Get It,” FKA Twigs’ “Careless” and “Thank You Song,” Harry Styles’ “Boyfriend,” Omar Apollo’s “No Good Reason,” King Princess’ “Dotted Lines,” and Orville Peck’s “C’mon Baby Cry.”
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 of Chris Brown’s Greatest Records So Far
Veteran entertainer Chris Brown debuted in 2005 with the release of his single “Run It” featuring rapper Juelz Santana. The track was almost an instant hit ushering in a new r&b sound with hip-hop influences. Since then, Brown has released several major songs and broken industry records while collecting various accolades, including 21 Grammy nominations, one of which he won in 2012 for “Best R&B Album” for his fourth studio project F.R.A.M.E.
Smokey Robinson Explains Risqué Song Titles From New Album ‘Gasms’
Smokey Robinson has addressed the provocative song titles on his upcoming album Gasms. Speaking with Hollywood Unlocked on the red carpet at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), the legendary musician talked through his pending release. More from VIBE.comRaheem DeVaughn And Goapele Don’t Rush Romance In “Love Around The Clock”Smokey Robinson's New Album, 'Gasms,' Arrives This SpringBerry Gordy And Smokey Robinson Honored As The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year “I wanted people to be curious. You know? People will say, ‘I gotta hear that to see what he’s talking about.’ So that’s what the purpose was,” explained the...
Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’
Make that 12 Grammy Awards for the living legend himself, Mr. Willie Nelson. The red headed stranger just took home the coveted Best Country Album award for his 2022, 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time. He beat out Miranda Lambert (Palomino), Luke Combs (Growin’ Up), Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville) and Maren Morris (Humble Quest), who were all nominated alongside him in the category. Announced by Shania Twain, Willie was not in attendance at the show, and she accepted on […] The post Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
2023 Grammys: Kelsea Ballerini Says She's Following Her Heart Amid Chase Stokes Romance
Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Talks Leading With Her "Heart First" at Grammys. Kelsea Ballerini looked even better than a homecoming queen at the 2023 Grammys. The country star walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena during music's biggest night Feb. 5 wearing a custom Prabal Gurung yellow gown with cutouts. (See every star hit the red carpet here.)
Bobby Bones Co-Hosted The Grammy Red Carpet On E!
Bobby Bones talked to some big stars on the #GRAMMYs Red Carpet!
Robert Glasper Wins Fifth Grammy Award For Best R&B Album
Multi-Grammy-winning pianist and producer Robert Glapser has received his 5th Grammy Award for Best R&B Album for Black Radio III. Glasper’s contribution to music and culture spans over two decades with Grammy nominations and wins for a multitude of his projects including the history changing 2013 win for Best R&B Album for Black Radio, 2015 win for Best Traditional R&B Performance for Jesus Children, 2017 win for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media for Miles Ahead, and 2021 taking home a win for his hit-single “Better Than I Imagined” in the Best R&B Song category. Glasper has formed an exceptional legacy that permeates throughout contemporary art and advocacy.
‘SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens Of R&B‘: Stars Clash In Trailer For Bravo’s Limited Series
Bravo on Tuesday dropped the trailer for its new limited series SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, and the stars are seen clashing. The show is set to premiere Sunday, March 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET and you can watch a preview in the video posted above. One of the familiar faces in the new series is Kandi Burruss, well-known to Bravo viewers as one of the stars on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter was part of the R&B quartet XSCAPE along with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and siblings LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott. XSCAPE has...
