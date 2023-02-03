ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

mynews13.com

SeaWorld Orlando annual pass offer includes Aquatica add-on for free

ORLANDO, Fla. — For a limited time, SeaWorld is offering a two-for-one deal on annual passes for two of its theme parks. From Jan. 30 to Feb. 20, guests who buy a SeaWorld annual pass will get an Aquatica Orlando annual pass for free. Annual passes start at $168 for admission to both parks for 12 months with blockout dates, or $219 for unlimited admission with no blockout dates for 12 months.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately

Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Classic Attraction Closes at Universal Studios in Orlando

A classic attraction at the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, shut down a bit later than we first thought. There’s an absolutely insane amount of things to do and enjoy at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. From flying next to Harry Potter at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to saving the world with Optimus Prime and other Transformers, Guests are in for a wild day. The Resort is made up of two Parks, Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter remains a cornerstone of Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions that Guests can enjoy at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, including Jurassic World VelociCoaster, E.T. Adventure, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and many more.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Car crashes into FL school bus • EPCOT concert lineup • Recreational pot coming to Florida?

FLORIDA - A video shows the moment a car crashed into a school bus in Osceola County, a first-look at Roboland Orlando, Frontier is now offering an "All you can fly" pass for unlimited flights over the summer, Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and recreational pot may soon be coming to Florida: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Wetlands Park to host free festival with exhibits, guided hikes and tours

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! Orlando Wetlands Park will be hosting its annual festival this month!. Some of the experiences at this family-friendly event will be exploring environmental exhibits, guided hikes and tours, live animals and presentations, demonstration trucks and equipment, kids’ activities, native plant give-away, door prizes and more!
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Vigil for Tyre Nichols held at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. — The central Florida community honored the life of Tyre Nichols at a vigil at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando on Saturday night. At the ceremony, they also talked about gun violence and police brutality nationwide. What You Need To Know. Tyre Nichols was honored at a...
ORLANDO, FL
knightnews.com

UCF aerospace engineering student top 5 in Miss Universe

Ashley Cariño, a current UCF student with a focus on aerospace engineering, also was just in the top 5 contenders of the 71st Miss Universe competition. Over the weekend of January 14th, Cariño placed 5th after competing successfully across multiple rounds in the pageant. Cariño, who was born...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Miller's Ale House coming to Apopka City Center

The City Center has added another future tenant to its list of businesses coming to Apopka. Miller's Ale House, a well-established Central Florida sports bar/restaurant, announced its intention to add an Apopka location in a Thursday press conference at the Apopka Hilton Garden Inn. The Wisdom Development Group of Peoria,...
APOPKA, FL
mynews13.com

Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?

PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Missing Florida girl believed to be headed to Orlando with unknown man: deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered teenage girl. Aliyah Williams, 14, was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, located on N Highway 301 in Citra. Deputies believe she is headed south to Orlando with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle.
ORLANDO, FL

