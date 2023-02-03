ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get your space ready for big game watch parties with Zerorez Austin!

It’s that time of year again, about a week until the “Big Game." But before you send out the invites for the watch party you might be missing the most important element, providing a clean and comfortable home to enjoy the game, and that’s where the team at Zerorez Austin can help! Brad McKee joins us with pre-game tips on getting your place ready with a Zerorez clean!
The stars shine big and bright at the Texas Medal of Arts Awards

Honoring Texan leaders and luminaries in the arts and opening doors of artistic opportunity for young Texans, the Texas Medal of Arts Awards will soon roll out the red carpet. Heidi Marquez-Smith, CEO of Texas Cultural Trust, is here to tell us more about the star-studded event and how you can join them in celebrating the power of the arts.
Celebrate Free Cheese Week and support local at Antonelli's Cheese Shop!

Prepare to try your favorite fromage, taste the best brie, and sample scrumptious Stilton! Whether it's in wheels or wedges, it's Free Cheese Week at Antonelli's Cheese Shop, and the queen of curds herself, Kendall Antonelli, is here to tell us how you can come in and make your cheesy dreams come true and support local businesses, who need you more than ever.
Wyoming welcomes visitors to their unique WYO Winter Rodeo!

Something Texas and the state of Wyoming have in common is the fun and excitement of the rodeo. It's the official sport of Wyoming. and while most traditional rodeo events take place during the summer months, there's a special twist on the sport in the wintertime. It involves an event that combines two of Wyoming's favorite activities: horseback riding and skiing! Shawn Parker, Executive Director of Visit Sheridan, is here to tell us more.
New revolutionary approach to treating a common medical condition for men

Valley Side Medical Clinic offers acoustic wave therapy, to address the root of the cause of ED. Today, Marc Kramer joins us to explain more about their revolutionary approach to treating this common medical condition. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are...
SWAT team responds to North Austin business

The Austin Police Department's SWAT team responded to a North Austin business Sunday night after an armed suspect barricaded themselves inside. Police say they responded to a 911 call around midnight that stated a man showed a gun during a disturbance with the 911 caller in the 9600 block of I-35 near Rundberg Lane.
Austin Energy hosting community events for those without power

Austin Energy is hosting events this week for community members without power to charge electronics and medical devices. The company's charging station will be located at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection at 2200 Justin Lane until 1 p.m. Sunday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Thousands still without power, Austin officials provide update...
One critically injured in flash fire in NE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a fire in northeast Austin Sunday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11000 block of Georgian Drive. The fire was started outside when gasoline was poured on a burning...
Arborist advice: caring for your trees after the ice storm

It's still too early to know the full impact the ice storm has had on trees across Central Texas, but as the cleanup continues this weekend, many people are sizing up the damage. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler spoke with a tree expert to find out what should be done now...
Austin ISD to open Monday, except for some campuses

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District officials are set to open on Monday, except for some campuses, after classes were canceled most of the week due to the severe ice storm. Austin ISD said in a press release that most campuses will return to their regular schedule on...
Thousands still without power, Austin officials provide update on storm response

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of residents Saturday night remain without power. Austin officials gave an update on the storm response Saturday afternoon at a press conference. The Austin Energy general manager said since Friday at 5 p.m. through noon Saturday, crews restored more than 62,000 customers, totaling 257,000 restorations, but there are still about 1,700 outages, affecting about 68,000 customers.
Local utilities continue to chip away at outages caused by 'ice hurricane'

The weather on Monday cooperated as the Austin area continued to rebound following last week's ice storm. Electric providers today reported more progress in restoring service to their customers, but some residents have other needs they need met before they will feel things are back to normal. Austin’s electric utility...
Crews search for missing person in Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN, Texas — A person went missing in Lady Bird Lake early Sunday morning and crews are working to find them. Around 2:18 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on East Avenue near the I-35 bridge. A person reportedly went under the water and a bystander attempted to rescue them. The bystander was treated for hypothermia.
