ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

The guiding light of hummingbirds: Restructuring and refocusing Carolina Public Press

By Kara Andrade
Carolina Public Press
Carolina Public Press
 3 days ago

By Kara Andrade and Angie Newsome

This week I dreamed about a hummingbird. In the dream, my mother had smuggled the iridescent blue and green hummingbird to an apartment we had fixed up for her somewhere in New York City. I was horrified that she had done this in the dream, but she asked, “How could we leave it behind?” The fact that the hummingbird survived a towel thrown over it and then carried into a blue mop bucket and probably carted, no doubt, on the subway, is definitely the stuff of dreams. But when I opened up the towel it flew into the enclosed atrium we had prepared for plants. I marveled at the resilience of it and its immediate flight toward the sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tfz9Z_0kbkf9PP00
“Hummingbird” by szeke is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

A hummingbird can signal many things — challenging times being over and the beginning of healing, an imminent spring — bringing hope in things to come. For mi abuela , my grandmother, hummingbirds were an omen of good luck, and sometimes, she would say softly as a whisper that it meant the spirit of a loved one was near. The fact that abuela was in the dream sitting at the table watching me release the bird did not escape me.

Angie Newsome , the founder of Carolina Public Press, and I carry this spirit of good things to come with the current restructuring Carolina Public Press is embarking upon. In the previous editor’s notebook, “ Editor’s notebook: beginner’s mind, magazine mind ,” readers learned that at the start of 2023 the CPP news team and staff are “embracing a beginner’s mind, seeing our work with fresh eyes and creating new possibilities in our reporting, how to present it to meet our mission and to better connect with the communities we serve.” Specifically, there was a transition away from newspaper to magazine-style format and publishing.

Now the focus will be on restructuring the organization and the newsroom. This includes adding two new positions, such as the membership manager and democracy reporter; reworking and filling the investigative reporter, Eastern North Carolina government accountability reporter and director of audience and engagement positions. More on each position below:

Leadership and Operations

Newsroom

Right now, Carolina Public Press has around 600 sustaining members, just a few years after we launched our membership program (during a pandemic, no less). You, the members who make Carolina Public Press possible, deserve attention and programming. The membership manager will help create those opportunities and encourage more of our audience to financially support Carolina Public Press — North Carolina’s only wholly independent nonpartisan and nonprofit news organization dedicated to investigative and in-depth reporting for the entire state. Right now, less than 1% of our readers financially support our work. The membership manager will help change that — and provide incentives and programming to encourage more readers to support journalism as it should be.

The thinking behind the democracy reporter position is that small-town, small-city and rural voters shape national politics and the public, media and political agendas. Political interests are still invested heavily in rural voters — voters who are often on the receiving end of communication strategies to spread disinformation and ignite fears that deepen urban-rural divides. These stories need to be told. The understanding is that covering threats to democracy in North Carolina may lead to increased accountability, greater civic participation and a public that is better informed about issues that impact all North Carolinians.

The investigative reporter will focus on accountability reporting and on project-based, in-depth and investigative reporting. Our previous lead investigative reporter, Kate Martin , produced high-impact local, regional and statewide reporting that helped lead to local and statewide criminal and civil investigations of the misconduct of public officials to local policy and statewide law changes to national policy changes that improved access to sexual assault nurse examiners across the country.  In order to keep up the news pace and to do even more journalism in service of North Carolinians,  the investigative reporter will be hired quickly. The focus remains to focus on stories that are overlooked or underrepresented.

The postcard of the future for CPP continues to be that it is the not-for-profit news organization known for government accountability journalism and journalism that shines a light onto deserving issues. The restructuring of the organization and newsroom is one part of the larger vision.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to news@carolinapublicpress.org .

To republish this story click here

Comments / 1

Related
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”

Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Snow-starved North Carolina has hope for February flakes

Unless you live in the mountains of the Tar Heel state, it’s been a winter marked by very few snowflakes and lots of rain. Our last month with fairly realistic snow chances is February (we have seen snow in March and April before, but rarely). Over the last 10...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

State income tax exemption on retirement plans proposed

(The Center Square) – House Republicans introduced legislation on Friday to eliminate state income taxes on government retirement plans. House Bill 46 would amend the state statute to “make income received from a North Carolina state or local government retirement plan or a federal government retirement plan exempt from the state income tax.” The bill is sponsored by Republican Reps. George Cleveland of Onslow County, Frank Iler of Brunswick County,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
power98fm.com

Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location

I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Carolina Public Press

Carolina Public Press

Asheville, NC
2K+
Followers
900
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Carolina Public Press is an independent nonprofit news organization dedicated to nonpartisan, in-depth and investigative news built upon the facts and context North Carolinians need to know. Our award-winning, breakthrough journalism dismantles barriers and shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing our state’s 10.2 million residents.

 http://www.carolinapublicpress.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy