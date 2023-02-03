ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Keeping Ohioans safe after new Medicare card scam targets seniors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Insurance Director, Judith L. French, is issuing a warning to make the public aware there is a scam targeting the seniors in the state. It involves your personal and private information. Ohioans have been receiving telephone calls from someone identifying themselves...
OHIO STATE
DeWine orders evacuation notice for Ohio derailment site

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an urgent evacuation notice for anyone within a mile of a train derailment in the eastern part of the state. The train derailment in East Palestine, Columbiana County, happened Friday when a Norfolk and Southern train derailed and caught fire in the village, located on the Pennsylvania border.
OHIO STATE
Overnight Weather Forecast 02-05-2023

Overnight Weather Forecast 02-05-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40uK7oC. Democrats, Republicans set legislative priorities …. Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) and Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) are kicking off February with a list of priorities at the Ohio Statehouse. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YcDOoq. Ohio factory hand making all Super Bowl game balls.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio man sentenced in 2021 death of Centerville woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from central Ohio has been sentenced after a 2021 crash in the Great Smoky Mountains that killed a Centerville woman. According to a release, 20-year-old Bryce Allen Axline, of Columbus, was sentenced on Thursday, February 2 to 65 months in federal prison. Axline was sentenced for charges of vehicular […]
DAYTON, OH
Suspect in fatal Blendon Township shooting due in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a Blendon Township shopping center parking lot is scheduled to be in court Monday. Rodney Amir Perry, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges Monday afternoon in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Perry is accused of shooting Amara […]
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, OH

