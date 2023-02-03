Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Keeping Ohioans safe after new Medicare card scam targets seniors
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Insurance Director, Judith L. French, is issuing a warning to make the public aware there is a scam targeting the seniors in the state. It involves your personal and private information. Ohioans have been receiving telephone calls from someone identifying themselves...
NBC4 Columbus
DeWine orders evacuation notice for Ohio derailment site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an urgent evacuation notice for anyone within a mile of a train derailment in the eastern part of the state. The train derailment in East Palestine, Columbiana County, happened Friday when a Norfolk and Southern train derailed and caught fire in the village, located on the Pennsylvania border.
NBC4 Columbus
Overnight Weather Forecast 02-05-2023
Overnight Weather Forecast 02-05-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40uK7oC. Democrats, Republicans set legislative priorities …. Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) and Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) are kicking off February with a list of priorities at the Ohio Statehouse. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YcDOoq. Ohio factory hand making all Super Bowl game balls.
Earthquake shakes western New York
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.
Officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore
"These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.
NBC4 Columbus
Trial begins for two former Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
The trial for a pair of former Ohio State players charged with rape and kidnapping is set to begin today, three years after the alleged incident. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RzSmM6. Trial begins for two former Ohio State football players …. The trial for a pair of former Ohio State players charged...
Ohio man sentenced in 2021 death of Centerville woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from central Ohio has been sentenced after a 2021 crash in the Great Smoky Mountains that killed a Centerville woman. According to a release, 20-year-old Bryce Allen Axline, of Columbus, was sentenced on Thursday, February 2 to 65 months in federal prison. Axline was sentenced for charges of vehicular […]
Suspect in fatal Blendon Township shooting due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a Blendon Township shopping center parking lot is scheduled to be in court Monday. Rodney Amir Perry, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges Monday afternoon in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Perry is accused of shooting Amara […]
NBC4 Columbus
Warmer weather on the way for the end of the weekend into the workweek
It’s a much warmer end to the weekend and well above normal temperatures will stick around through the workweek. Thanks to clouds and a strong southerly breeze, we’re waking up to lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s, which is about 25-30 degrees warmer than yesterday. Clouds...
