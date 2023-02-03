AUSTIN, Texas — The NTSB is investigating a near-crash between a FedEx cargo jet and a Southwest Airlines flight to Cancun early Saturday morning at ABIA. CBS Austin talked to an aviation expert about what happened exactly. “It's not possible at the moment to say exactly how close they were,” said Ian Petchenik, director of communications for Flightradar24.com. An animated graphic released by the company illustrates what happened based on the preliminary data that is available. The orange line on the ground is Southwest Flight 708, and at six seconds into the animation, the SWA plane turns onto the runway. In air traffic control audio obtained by CBS Austin, an air traffic controller clears the plane for takeoff.

