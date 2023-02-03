Oklahoma offers 2024 Michigan State WR commit Nick Marsh

Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

River Rouge (Mich.) four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh received an offer from Oklahoma Friday. He announced the news on Twitter.

Marsh is the No. 57 overall prospect and No. 10 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 2 player in Michigan.

Marsh committed to the Spartans on July 31 and while he called that decision ‘pretty easy’, he recently told On3’s Chad Simmons that he does plan on going on other visits before he officially locks down his recruitment.

“I would like to visit more places before I seal the deal,” Marsh told Simmons. “I would like to see if there’s anything else out there that could convince me to change my mind.”

Marsh currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $86K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.