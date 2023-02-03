ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw practice at UK before game in Frankfort

By Jack Pilgrim
 3 days ago
Kentucky signees DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw made their unofficial practice debuts inside the Joe Craft Center on Friday, KSR has learned.

In the area for a head-to-head matchup vs. Combine Academy in Frankfort this evening, the Camden basketball team made the short trip to Lexington to practice inside the UK facilities, putting Wagner and Bradshaw on the same floor they’ll be training on as Wildcats later this summer.

Aside from game prep for their anticipated matchup at Kentucky State this evening, the five-star signees both got to meet up with the UK coaching staff for an impromptu unofficial visit. Head coach John Calipari shared a photo of Wagner and Bradshaw inside his office, along with assistant coach Chin Coleman.

“Had a great time this morning with a couple of special visitors,” Calipari wrote.

Wagner and Bradshaw are the headliners, but Camden’s presence at the Joe Craft Center also means 2024 four-star wing Billy Richmond III — Kentucky’s newest offer in the junior class — also got the chance to soak in the basketball facilities for practice.

Kentucky coaches and players were unable to attend Camden’s practice due to NCAA competition rules. Because Wagner and Bradshaw are both signed, though, they were able to interact with the staff and potential future teammates without restriction away from the floor.

The five-star duo took time out of their morning to check out their future home and meet up with the coaches. Calipari and his coaching staff are expected to return the favor tonight, sources tell KSR, traveling to Frankfort to watch Wagner and Bradshaw in action.

Camden vs. Combine will then tip off at 8 p.m. ET, live at the William Exum Center (101 University Drive, Frankfort, KY, 40601) at Kentucky State University.

Tickets will be $20 each, all sold at the door.

