Columbus, OH

Columbus shopping center Walnut Creek Plaza purchased for $24 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus shopping center has changed hands for the second time in five years. Walnut Creek Plaza was purchased by ExchangeRight Net-Leased Portfolio 61 DST for just under $24 million, Franklin County property records show. The seller is NNN Columbus OH Owner LP, which is an affiliate of Athene Asset Management LLC — a Los Angeles-based subsidiary of Apollo Global Management LP.
COLUMBUS, OH
Tech companies buying up land around Intel plant in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Construction is in early progress at the site of the eventual Intel semiconductor fabrication plants in New Albany, but a number of technology companies continue to buy swaths of surrounding land in the business park the chipmaker is calling home.  At least two companies forked over tens of millions of […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware County

Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3K2xnA7. Explosion causes heavy traffic on U.S. 23 in Delaware …. Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Historic landmark could be lost in OSU expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is planning to build a new patient rehab center on the east side, but in order to do so, they will have to demolish Henderson House, a historic Black landmark. The proposal is receiving strong pushback from some community members. The Henderson House was described […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus City Council proposes operating budget for 2023

Columbus City Council has announced their priorities for the city’s operating budget in 2023. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jElBAX. Columbus City Council proposes operating budget for …. Columbus City Council has announced their priorities for the city’s operating budget in 2023. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jElBAX. Controlled release of chemicals at Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sadie Smiley

19 Date Ideas in Columbus, Ohio

Are you looking for some fresh and exciting date ideas in Columbus, Ohio? Whether you’re new to the city or just want to spice up your regular date night routine, there are plenty of fun activities for couples to do around this vibrant city!
COLUMBUS, OH
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Shake Shack is opening a new central Ohio location next week, featuring the chain’s first drive-thru in the state. The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin’s Shack marks the chain’s seventh location in Ohio. To celebrate, the first 200 guests […]
DUBLIN, OH
Weenie Wonder Opens at Easton; Dragon Donuts Closes Grandview Shop

The grand opening of Weenie Wonder at Easton Town Center will take place Thursday, Feb. 9. The new, fast-casual hot dog joint is located at 4117 Worth Ave., next to its sibling bar/duckpin bowling venue, Pins Mechanical Co. This is the second location for Weenie Wonder, a creation of the Columbus-based brand development company Rise Brands. Weenie Wonder—which serves bespoke Koegel hot dogs, tater tots, jojos and milkshakes—has a second location at 6562 Riverside Drive in Bridge Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
Overnight Weather Forecast 02-05-2023

Overnight Weather Forecast 02-05-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40uK7oC. Democrats, Republicans set legislative priorities …. Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) and Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) are kicking off February with a list of priorities at the Ohio Statehouse. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YcDOoq. Ohio factory hand making all Super Bowl game balls.
COLUMBUS, OH
Six-acre expansion proposed near Dublin’s Bridge Park

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers are proposing a 6.29-acre expansion north of Dublin’s Bridge Park, including new apartments, a hotel, retail and more. Named “Indus Bridge Street,” the development would continue off of Bridge Park’s Longshore Street by constructing five buildings. The plans call for a nine-story residential building connected to an eight-story residential building, […]
DUBLIN, OH
One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting

One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RwGCdr. One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RwGCdr. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February …. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February 6, 2023. Death toll up to more than 2,300 from Turkey/Syria …. A...
COLUMBUS, OH
Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez

Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
COLUMBUS, OH
Evening Weather Forecast 2-4-2023

Evening Weather Forecast 2-4-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DImak9. Overnight Weather Forecast 02-05-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40uK7oC. Community leaders hope to work with Columbus police …. Community leaders hope to work with Columbus police gang unit. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ldB778. One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE:...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man arrested in January northeast Columbus homicide at bar and grill

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus SWAT officers have arrested a suspect in a January homicide that happened at a bar on the Northeast Side. Armando Flores, 25, faces a murder charge for allegedly shooting Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, 51, who died from his injuries after being taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Columbus police said an altercation at […]
COLUMBUS, OH

